Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Highlights: 10 Most Shocking Moments So Far
Britney Spears and Michael B. Jordan Were Name-Dropped in Court
The first week of Sean "Diddy" Combs' s-- trafficking trial sent shockwaves through a Lower Manhattan courthouse, with explosive and deeply disturbing revelations finally coming to light.
As the case went deeper into the embattled music mogul's infamous freak offs, the court also heard the names of some celebrities who were mentioned during the trial, including Britney Spears and Michael B. Jordan.
During a cross-examination on May 5, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura revealed Combs brought the "Toxic" singer and Dallas Austin to the 21st birthday party he threw for her in 2007.
"I think those were the two people that stand out to me," she said of the stars.
Meanwhile, Jordan was name-dropped when Ventura testified about infidelities and jealousies that occurred during her relationship with Combs.
"Combs suspected you were in a relationship with someone else. Who was that?" defense attorney Anna Estevao asked, to which Ventura replied, "Michael B. Jordan."
Full, Unedited Hotel Surveillance Video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Abuse of Cassie Ventura Was Played
In May 2024, CNN obtained and released a short version of the hotel surveillance footage showing Combs violently abusing Ventura at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2016. One year later, the Department of Justice unveiled the clip's entirety to the jurors as part of the former Uptown Records talent director's trial.
In addition to the video, the jurors were also shown photographs of the immense damage done to the room and the hallway. They also viewed images of the "Long Way 2 Go" singer's swollen lip when Ventura testified about the attack.
How Much Sean 'Diddy' Combs Paid Cassie Ventura to Settle Her Lawsuit
Before she exited the witness stand, Ventura revealed Combs paid her $20 million to settle her 2023 lawsuit.
"I'm here to do the right thing. I can't carry this anymore … the shame, the guilt," she added when asked why she decided to testify against her ex-boyfriend.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Offered to Pay a Security Guard in Exchange for the Abuse Footage
During the first day of Combs' s-- trafficking trial on May 12, former security guard Israel Florez revealed he responded to a call about a woman in distress on the sixth floor of the now-closed property. He reportedly witnessed the "I'll Be Missing You" singer wearing only a towel and sitting on a chair, "slouched down, like with a blank stare … like a devilish stare, just looking at me."
"I couldn't see her face. She was pretty much in the corner," Florez, who is now a Los Angeles police officer, said. "On the floor was a destroyed flower vase."
"He had a sack of money, and he threw it at me and said, 'Don't tell anyone,'" he testified, adding he declined the bribe.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Enraged After Discovering Cassie Ventura's Romance With Kid Cudi
Testifying before the court, Ventura told jurors Combs became enraged over her romance with Kid Cudi after he discovered their relationship during a freak off in Los Angeles.
"I just remember him putting like a wine bottle opener between his fingers and, like, lunging at me," she said of "super angry" Combs.
Later that day, the "I Need a Girl" rapper allegedly threatened to leak her freak off videos and hurt both Ventura and Cudi. She also noted Combs kicked her in the back while making her way out, leading her to fall on the floor.
Cassie Ventura Shared Harrowing Details of Her Time With Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Ventura provided further details about her past relationship with Combs while taking the witness stand at the disgraced star's s-- trafficking trial.
As reported by The Washington Post, the Step Up 2: The Streets actress divulged that Combs "proposed this idea, this sexual encounter that he called voyeurism" and instructed her and a male escort as part of the freak offs.
"I just remember my stomach falling to my butt, just the nervousness and confusion in that moment," said Ventura, adding she obliged because she is a "total people-pleaser" and Combs was controlling.
She also told the jury he wanted her to look s--- during their freak offs, so they reportedly discussed whether she should get b----- implants to amp up her appearance.
In addition to trying to blackmail her with the recorded freak offs, Ventura reportedly endured physical abuse as Combs would "knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head."
Other bombshells included Ventura's suicidal thoughts and Combs' alleged baby oil and date rape drug mixture, among others.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Became Seriously Ill After Overdosing on Opioids
Combs' defense attorney brought up the overdose incident during Ventura's cross-examination, asking if The Perfect Match star could remember the February 2012 incident.
"Was that around the time that Whitney Houston died?" Estevao asked, to which Ventura replied, "Yes."
Ventura also told jurors they took Combs to the hospital after he took "a very strong opiate that night" while attending a party at the Playboy Mansion.
Some of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Children Walked Out of the Courtroom
According to several news outlets, Diddy's three daughters Chance, D'Lila and Jessie left the courtroom twice while male escort Daniel Phillip gave testimony about the patriarch's graphic activities.
In his testimony, Daniel said he was given "a few thousand dollars" to have s-- with Cassie as Diddy watched.
"We ended up having s--, rubbed baby oil on each other for a couple minutes," he told jurors, adding Combs was "sitting in a corner m---------."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Kept Shocking Things in His Luxury Hotel Room
On May 16, Special Agent Yasin Bindi said she and other Homeland Security investigators found a clear plastic bag of baby oil bottles inside a duffle bag when they searched his suite following his September 2024 arrest.
She noted they recovered three more bottles of baby oil from his bathtub and two bottles of lubricant from a nightstand drawer. Additionally, they found a prescription bottle containing two small bags of pink powder.
Authorities previously seized similar bags of pink powder from Diddy, which tested positive for ecstasy and other drugs.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Bodyguard Was Reportedly Poisoned 3 Times Before the Federal Trial
Sean's legal team played a haunting audio recording from 2014 which captured Cassie's threat against a man who possessed a tape of one of the star's freak off parties.
"I will kill you if you don't show me right now," she said in the recording.
After the unnamed man refused to share the video or its content, Cassie said she would "kill" him and send him "in the f------ dirt."
"I'm tired of you talking s--- right now," said the Honey 3: Dare to Dance actress, adding, "I'm going to f------ kill you. You're f------ with me."