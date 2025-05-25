Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Highlights: 10 Most Shocking Moments So Far

The first week of Sean "Diddy" Combs' s-- trafficking trial sent shockwaves through a Lower Manhattan courthouse, with explosive and deeply disturbing revelations finally coming to light.

As the case went deeper into the embattled music mogul's infamous freak offs, the court also heard the names of some celebrities who were mentioned during the trial, including Britney Spears and Michael B. Jordan.

During a cross-examination on May 5, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura revealed Combs brought the "Toxic" singer and Dallas Austin to the 21st birthday party he threw for her in 2007.

"I think those were the two people that stand out to me," she said of the stars.

Meanwhile, Jordan was name-dropped when Ventura testified about infidelities and jealousies that occurred during her relationship with Combs.

"Combs suspected you were in a relationship with someone else. Who was that?" defense attorney Anna Estevao asked, to which Ventura replied, "Michael B. Jordan."