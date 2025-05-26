Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura's Relationship: Everything to Know

The twosome struck up a romance in 2007 following the "It's All About the Benjamins" rapper's split from Kim Porter, with whom he welcomed four kids: Quincy, Christian, D'Lila and Jessie. Diddy is also the father to Justin, Chance and Love Sean.

Amid the dating rumors, Diddy and Cassie maintained their silence over their relationship.

Meanwhile, Kim later confirmed she ended their on-again, off-again romance after 13 years of dating.