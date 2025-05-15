50 Cent Trolls Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Day 3 of Rapper's 'Crazy' Trafficking Trial: 'Should Have Took the Plea'
50 Cent is treating Sean "Diddy" Combs' trafficking trial like live entertainment.
On Wednesday, May 14, the "In da Club" rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, trolled Combs on Instagram with several comments about the Bad Boy Records founder's graphic federal court case.
50 Cent Thinks Sean 'Diddy' Combs Should Have Taken Plea Deal
"After listening to today’s testimony. I think the diddler should have took the plea offer," 50 Cent mockingly wrote via social media of Combs — who pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. "The s--- they are saying is beyond me, so what do ya think? This s--- crazier then regular crazy."
50 Cent — whose tried to hold Combs accountable for more than a decade prior to his September 2024 arrest — additionally posted about the various jaw-dropping topics discussed throughout the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker's ongoing trial.
50 Cent Mocks Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged 'Tootsie Roll'-Sized Phallus
Alongside court documents from a recently filed lawsuit accusing Combs of raping a woman with his "Tootsie Roll"-sized manhood, the Power actor quipped: "LOL THAT’s WHY HE IN THE CORNER M-----------!"
A screenshot of the court documents shared by 50 Cent described Combs allegedly holding plaintiff Jane Doe’s arm down while unbuckling his belt and "pulling out his erect bare-skinned p---- which appeared to be the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll."
"Plaintiff Jane Doe recalls feeling relieved when she saw defendant Combs’ p—- because she knew it wouldn’t hurt as much when he raped her due to the lack of length and girth. She thought his p—— was “an itty-bitty Diddy," the legal filing continued.
50 Cent Calls Out Jay-Z
50 Cent even hit at Jay-Z during his social media spree, as he asked the "Empire State of Mind" rapper whether he was "still there" while highlighting his longtime friendship with Combs via a video compilation.
In another post, 50 Cent continued: "Down on your luck, not feeling good today? Well look at the bright side you could be Diddy. 🤷 Chin up !"
50 Cent’s History of Hating Sean 'Diddy' Combs
The "Intro" rapper's feud with Combs is believed to date back to 2006, when 50 Cent dropped his diss track "The Bomb" and accused the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker of being involved in the 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G.
50 Cent insinuated Combs knew who was responsible for Biggie Smalls devastating death at age 24 — a claim the record executive has always denied.
"Who shot Biggie Smalls? We don’t get ‘em / They gonna kill us all. Man, Puffy know who hit that n----," he rapped at the time, referring to one of Combs' many past nicknames like Puff Daddy or P. Diddy.
In August 2024, 50 Cent noted he's "been [saying] for years that something’s not right" while announcing his production of the documentary Diddy Do It?.