50 Cent Trolls Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Day 3 of Rapper's 'Crazy' Trafficking Trial: 'Should Have Took the Plea'

"After listening to today’s testimony. I think the diddler should have took the plea offer," 50 Cent mockingly wrote via social media of Combs — who pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. "The s--- they are saying is beyond me, so what do ya think? This s--- crazier then regular crazy."

50 Cent — whose tried to hold Combs accountable for more than a decade prior to his September 2024 arrest — additionally posted about the various jaw-dropping topics discussed throughout the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker's ongoing trial.