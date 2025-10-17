'Low-Key Swiftie' 50 Cent Says It 'Felt Great' to Included in Taylor Swift's New Song 'Ruin the Friendship': 'She Did It in Such a Cool Way'

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent is elated he got a shout-out in Taylor Swift's new song "Ruin the Friendship," off her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl. "It felt great. I'm a low-key Swiftie over here. When she makes that reference, she's capturing a period of time that no matter where you were, I was affecting you at that point. It was the biggest thing in music culture at that time. She did it in such a cool way artistically that it just blows past, but I get what that is. That reference is who she was in that time period, how it was affecting what was happening, everyone who was there for that time period was around to feel that music and knows what she is talking about," the rapper, 50, exclusively told OK! on October 15 during an exclusive, star-studded event he hosted at the Lalique Maison d’Artiste to unveil the Branson 505 Edition Cognac by Sire Spirits × Lalique — a collaboration five years in the making that redefines what modern luxury looks (and tastes) like.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The pair got engaged in August.

Article continues below advertisement

In the song, the "Cruel Summer" songstress sings, "But as the 50 Cent song played / Should've kissed you anyway / And it was not convenient, no / Would've been the best mistake."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sire Spirits 50 Cent seen in NYC at his party.

Article continues below advertisement

The "In da Club" singer is also excited for the pop star, 35, following her engagement to Travis Kelce, 36. "I'm glad they're engaged!" the performer said. "Only haters don't like to see people happy! Haters don't like to see that. He is doing a lot better than the last girl he had!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sire Spirits 50 Cent is the founder of Sire Spirits.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the chat, the founder of Sire Spirits, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, is excited about his latest venture — he and legendary crystal maker Lalique have unveiled the 505 Edition Branson Cognac, an ultra-exclusive collaboration that pairs an exceptional Hors d’Age cognac with a custom, hand-crafted crystal carafe from the storied French brand. On October 15 in NYC, Silvio Denz, Executive Chairman of Lalique Group, and Marc Larminaux, Lalique’s Artistic and Creative Director, joined 50 Cent, each delivering heartfelt remarks about the years-long collaboration, the artistry behind the decanter and the shared vision of blending French heritage with American innovation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sire Spirits 'This collaboration is bigger than Cognac,' 50 Cent said.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's so cool. I started this in 2018. This collaboration is bigger than Cognac,” he said. “It’s about legacy. In a hundred years, that crystal carafe will still tell a story — and so will what we built with it.” "I got the concept from fragrance bottles," he continued. "We saw the fragrance bottle and was like, 'We can use this shape.' The designer helped me with everything. This is definitely exciting. It turned out to be even cooler than I thought."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sire Spirits 50 Cent is all about giving back.

Article continues below advertisement

The artist is also all about giving back. Each purchase begins with a $5,000 donation to The G-Unity Foundation, his nonprofit supporting underserved communities. “Every bottle sold helps someone else build their future,” he explained. “Luxury should mean more than a price tag — it should make a difference. That’s what conscious capitalism is about.” "I don't think you think about philanthropy until you start thinking about your legacy," he added.