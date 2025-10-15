Why Fans Believe Taylor Swift Shaded Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole With a Gift to Teyana Taylor

Article continues below advertisement

The drama between Taylor Swift and Kayla Nicole shows no signs of slowing down, and now Teyana Taylor has been pulled into the mix. The drama started after Taylor, 34, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 14, to thank Swift, 35, for sending her a gift marking the singer’s 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl. “Well hi! If you’re someone who has shown love, someone I admire and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ into the world,” Swift penned in a handwritten note. “I hope you like these gifts and record.”

Teyana Taylor Praised Taylor Swift

Source: @teyanataylort/Instagram Teyana Taylor praised Taylor Swift for sending her a gift.

Taylor thanked Swift for the present, writing as a caption, “Thank you Tay Tay!!” Fans immediately saw Swift’s gift to Taylor as a subtle jab at Travis Kelce’s ex, Nicole, 33, who, interestingly enough, previously dated Taylor’s ex-husband, Iman Shumpert. “Ohh some people don't get it yet but Taylor getting messy this era and I love it 🔥,” one user tweeted their reaction. Meanwhile, another commenter added, “She only sent it because Teyana talked mess about Kayla😂😂😂when folks that don’t like you link up😂.” “Some of yall are missing the real tea of this and why it’s so funny hahahaha,” a third quipped.

Fans Believe Taylor Swift Shaded Kayla Nicole

Source: MEGA Fans believe Taylor Swift shaded Kayla Nicole by sending Teyana Taylor a gift.

There’s a deeper link between Taylor and Nicole as the sports journalist once admitted the “craziest thing” she’d ever done in a relationship involved Shumpert, 35, prior to his marriage to Taylor. “We weren’t in a relationship, but … I was dating a guy,” the model explained during an appearance on the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast in October 2024. “He dumped me through a text message … for this singer/actress who was famous at the time.”

Kayla Nicole Dressed as Teyana Taylor for Halloween

Source: MEGA; @kaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole said Iman Shumpert lied about his romance with Teyana Taylor 'for months.'

Nicole recounted that Shumpert “lied about it for months” before the “iconic celebrity couple” went public. “I [had] just moved to New York to, like, be with this person and move in with them,” she recalled. “It was a whole thing.” The crazy part came when Nicole revealed she dressed as the woman that Shumpert “dumped” her for that Halloween. Although neither Shumpert nor Taylor was mentioned, fans quickly connected the dots when photos resurfaced of Nicole in a cropped gray tank, thong and knee pads, a look Teyana sported for Kanye West’s 2016 music video for “Fade.”

Teyana Taylor Responded to Kayla Nicole

Source: MEGA; @kaylanicole/Instagam Teyana Taylor responded to Kayla Nicole's podcast interview.