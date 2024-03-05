Jenelle Evans Petitions for Full Custody of Daughter Ensley, 7, After Filing for Separation From David Eason
Jenelle Evans requested she be given full custody of her daughter, Ensley, 7, with no immediate visitation from ex David Eason.
The Teen Mom star filed for legal separation from the 35-year-old earlier this month, citing his allegedly violent behavior around their former pets and children.
"It is in the best interest of the minor child that plaintiff be granted primary physical custody of the minor child and that defendant's visitation and or custodial time be predicated on a mental health assessment to ensure his fitness and ability to care for the minor child," the court documents read, per a news outlet.
"The plaintiff [Jenelle] has always been, and continues to be an engaged parent who devotes her time, energy, effort and resources to her family," the legal papers continued. "At nearly all times, plaintiff has been responsible for the minor child's daily needs and has been the only parent who researched, evaluated, selected and followed through with the minor child's doctor's treatment providers, extracurricular and enrichment activities."
The mom-of-three further stated that after their separation, David knew Ensley had an upcoming appointment with a doctor for a complication that could result in a need for surgery, however, he allegedly "made no inquiries as to the child's well-being, treatment plan or status of the appointment."
Jenelle said that since she kicked him out of their shared home, she has been "solely responsible for ensuring the minor child is dressed, fed, and ready for school" and has take care of a majority of the pickups and drop-offs for school and other activities.
As OK! previously reported, Jenelle also accused David of having a drinking problem in her initial separation paperwork.
"Defendant has further committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years, has recklessly spent the party's money which plaintiff solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial," she said in the filing. "During the marriage of the parties, defendant's excessive use of alcohol was burdensome and rendered plaintiff's life intolerable."
"Defendant would regularly drink and drive and spend excess money on alcohol," the filing continued. "Money which he does not earn and which could otherwise go toward the financial well-being of the minor children."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Sun reported the details of Jenelle's petition for full custody of Ensley.