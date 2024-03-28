Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Paid Social Media Influencer 'Monthly Stipend' for Sexual Favors

Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused of regularly paying an Instagram influencer for sexual favors, according to a $30 million lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones.

The legal filing — which also alleged that Diddy was guilty of fraud, human trafficking and sexual assault — claimed the record producer had a "monthly stipend" sent to Instagram model Jade Ramey, as well as rapper Yung Miami and actress Daphne Joy.