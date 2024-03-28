Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Paid Social Media Influencer 'Monthly Stipend' for Sexual Favors
Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused of regularly paying an Instagram influencer for sexual favors, according to a $30 million lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones.
The legal filing — which also alleged that Diddy was guilty of fraud, human trafficking and sexual assault — claimed the record producer had a "monthly stipend" sent to Instagram model Jade Ramey, as well as rapper Yung Miami and actress Daphne Joy.
“Upon information and belief, Defendants Lucian Charles Grainge, in his capacity as CEO of UMG, authorized Motown Records and Universal Music Group to provide financial resources to Defendants Sean Combs and Love Records through wire transfers to Defendants Sean Combs and Love Records accountant Robin Greenhill," the lawsuit read.
"Upon information and belief, Ms. Greenhill ensured the wiring, funds transfer, or cash payments to sex workers were completed," the suit continued, referring to Tri Star Entertainment executive Robin Greenhill.
50 Cent — who was romantically linked to Daphne in 2011 and is a longtime rival of the "Coming Home" rapper — took to Instagram to joke about her name being mentioned in the court documents.
"I didn’t know you was a s-- worker, 👀you little s-- worker. LOL," he joked in a caption next to a photo of him smoking. "Yo this s--- is a movie."
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former Backup Dancer Tanika Ray 'Knew to Avoid' the Disgraced Rapper 'at All Costs'
- R. Kelly Prosecutor Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Should Be 'Very Concerned' Amid Trafficking Investigation
- 'This Is Terrifying to Watch': 'Concerning' Video of Diddy and 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber Resurfaces After Rapper Is Accused of Trafficking
As OK! previously reported, Homeland Security raided the record producer's L.A. and Miami residences earlier this week as a part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
The music producer was also accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and a separate woman — only known publicly as Jane Doe — who claimed he'd gang-raped her with two other men when she was 17 years old.
"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Diddy's lawyer Aaron Dyer said in a recent statement.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name," he concluded.