50 Cent Blows Up on Podcast After Host Links Rapper's Ex Daphne Joy to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Controversial 'Freak Offs'

Just last year, Joy herself was implicated in allegations that she was among several women who may have been compensated for s-- by Diddy. That accusation led 50 to seize the opportunity to mock her publicly, further swirling the gossip mill. Not one to back down, Joy responded with a forceful statement, addressing 50 Cent directly.

“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives," she said before accusing him of raping and physically abusing her. “You are no longer my oppressor, and my God will handle you from this point on.”

After making the accusations online, Joy deleted the post, but not before 50 Cent filed a defamation lawsuit, which he later dropped.