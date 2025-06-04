50 Cent Blows Up on Podcast After Host Links Rapper's Ex Daphne Joy to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Controversial 'Freak Offs'
50 Cent did not hold back after a podcast host suggested his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy had a role in Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous “freak offs.”
The comments surfaced during a recent episode of "Talk with Flee," where Killa Cam grilled male escort Sharay Hayes, also known as "The Punisher," about high-profile relationships within an ongoing scandal involving the disgraced music mogul.
Diddy's 'Freak Offs'
As Diddy faces a federal s-- trafficking trial, allegations of running a criminal enterprise have come to light, including reports of drug-fueled orgies referred to as “freak offs.”
The trial has garnered attention, particularly after Diddy’s former partner Cassie Ventura made damning testimony about her own experiences amidst these salacious claims.
The narrative took another twist when Hayes opened up about his involvement, or lack thereof, with other celebrities reportedly swept up in Diddy’s world.
50 Cent's Response
During the podcast discussion, Cam asked Hayes explicitly about Joy, asking, "We hear about 50’s baby mama Daphne being involved in some of these things — did you ever f--- Daphne?"
Hayes responded, "Nah, every time I was called or involved in any way, it was only Cassie, specifically." However, that wasn’t enough to satiate 50 Cent, who quickly took to Instagram to post a clip of the exchange.
The rapper shot back, “Well here come the b-------, don't kiss my boy Pee Pee Mouth.”
Daphne Joy's Involvement
Just last year, Joy herself was implicated in allegations that she was among several women who may have been compensated for s-- by Diddy. That accusation led 50 to seize the opportunity to mock her publicly, further swirling the gossip mill. Not one to back down, Joy responded with a forceful statement, addressing 50 Cent directly.
“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives," she said before accusing him of raping and physically abusing her. “You are no longer my oppressor, and my God will handle you from this point on.”
After making the accusations online, Joy deleted the post, but not before 50 Cent filed a defamation lawsuit, which he later dropped.
50 Fighting Against a Diddy Pardon
As 50 Cent continues his public feud with Diddy, he recently vowed to contact former President Donald Trump should any pardon possibilities arise for the rapper amid his looming legal battles.
Late last week, Trump acknowledged the case, stating he would "look at the facts" while recalling a past cordial relationship with the Bad Boy mogul. Pressed for his thoughts, 50 expressed that he wouldn't let Diddy go free, stating: “Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him... while working tirelessly to make America great again, there is no room for distraction.”