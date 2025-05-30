'Evil' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Considering Pardoning Sean 'Diddy' Combs Because 'He Used to Really Like Me a Lot'

Several critics took to social media to ridicule the president for even considering pardoning potentially one of the biggest s-- criminals in the entertainment industry.

Political influencer Harry Sisson reacted to the news on X, formerly Twitter, stating: "Trump just REFUSED to rule out giving a pardon to Diddy. Yes, you read that correctly. What on earth is wrong with this guy???"

Another X user commented: "The GOP has culture-warred on the idea of taking down celebrity s-- offenders. But once again, when presented with the opportunity to actually do so, they waver, look the other way, or actively aid the rapists."

A third person pointed out: "In Trump's America, if the price is right.... everything is for sale, including 'freedom.' Evil."