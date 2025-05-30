or
'Evil' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Considering Pardoning Sean 'Diddy' Combs Because 'He Used to Really Like Me a Lot'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is considering pardoning Diddy.

By:

May 30 2025, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is considering pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently caught up in a high-profile s-- trafficking and racketeering trial in New York City.

The president is no stranger to granting controversial pardons, with recent recipients including reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley. Still, the former reality TV show host ignited a firestorm after hinting at giving a pardon to the disgraced rapper.

Trump's Considering a Pardon

donald trump ridiculed considering pardoning sean diddy combs
Source: Fox News

Donald Trump was asked about Diddy's trial.

When Fox News' Peter Doocy posed the burning question about a potential pardon, Trump responded: "Well, nobody's asked. You had to be the one to ask, Peter. I know people are thinking about it. First of all, I'd look at what's happening. I haven't spoken to him in years. He really liked me a lot."

The president added, "If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact."

donald trump ridiculed considering pardoning sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs wants President Trump to save him from a prison sentence.

The Backlash

Source: @atrupar/X

Several critics took to social media to ridicule the president for even considering pardoning potentially one of the biggest s-- criminals in the entertainment industry.

Political influencer Harry Sisson reacted to the news on X, formerly Twitter, stating: "Trump just REFUSED to rule out giving a pardon to Diddy. Yes, you read that correctly. What on earth is wrong with this guy???"

Another X user commented: "The GOP has culture-warred on the idea of taking down celebrity s-- offenders. But once again, when presented with the opportunity to actually do so, they waver, look the other way, or actively aid the rapists."

A third person pointed out: "In Trump's America, if the price is right.... everything is for sale, including 'freedom.' Evil."

Trump's History With Diddy

donald trump ridiculed considering pardoning sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA; X

Donald Trump was friends with Diddy before he jumped into politics.

Trump had previously vouched for Diddy's character, branding him a “friend” and “good guy” on the set of his reality show Celebrity Apprentice.

Combs has also been photographed with Trump multiple times since the 1990s and expressed his support for the U.S. President over the years, hosting Trump at several events and parties in New York City. However, the relationship reportedly soured as the NY businessman noted that their ties "busted up" when he turned his focus to politics.

Diddy's Trial

donald trump ridiculed considering pardoning sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Diddy is on trial for s-- trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy’s trial is expected to stretch over the next eight to ten weeks, and if convicted, the music mogul could face life behind bars.

Federal agents arrested the disgraced rapper at the Park Hyatt hotel in September 2024 and charged him with one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

"As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to s--ually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice," said U.S. Attorney Adam Williams at the time, urging the other victims to "come forward" as the "investigation is far from over."

A superseding indictment in April slapped the 55-year-old singer with one count of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Several witnesses have already testified, including Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and fellow rapper Kid Cudi.

