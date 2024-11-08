'It Was Wall-to-Wall Debauchery': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off' Gatherings Featured Mirrors on the Ceilings, Reveals Party Planner
An anonymous party planner who used to work for Sean "Diddy" Combs is spilling the tea on what it looked to be inside one of his "freak offs," which is what he called his s-- parties.
The expert explained that instead of regular decor, the rapper requested there be mirrors on the ceilings and all along the walls.
"Everywhere you looked, you’d see yourself reflected again and again," she recalled to a news outlet. "You can imagine what it would look like when people are naked and having s-- on the floor, on the couches, wherever."
She shockingly revealed that it "cost about $500,000 per party," adding, "This is for both the mainstream part, and then the s-- party afterwards." (As OK! reported, many of Diddy's bashes started out normal and turned into a "freak off" hours later.)
That hefty price tag included food, pricey alcohol and everything from "dancer and acrobats" to live animals and other performers. However, the party planner noted of some of the staff, "He was hiring both men and women who called themselves ‘models,’ but it seemed obvious, at least to me, that they were actually s-- workers."
"It was definitely a vibe he wanted to put out there, that everywhere you looked there would be s-- happening," they said. "It was wall-to-wall debauchery."
Meanwhile, some of the chaos was alleged to have been criminal, as countless people claimed they were drugged and sexually abused at the mogul's parties. Multiple outlets confirmed there are videos of Combs engaging in sexual activities with unknown individuals, and in addition, it's been claimed that three celebrities were seen in footage.
Some of the people who stated they were victims of Diddy said they were underage when the sexual assault took place.
After a home raid and months of investigation, Diddy was arrested in September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
Court papers claimed the music producer "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.
He's currently behind bars and plead not guilty, with his trial set for May 2025.
His seven kids voiced their support for the star via an Instagram post that read, "The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."
"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family," the group added. "WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
The "I Need a Girl" vocalist's mother, Janice Combs, also believes her son is innocent.
The New York Post spoke to the party planner.