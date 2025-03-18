50 Cent Trolls Tracy Morgan for Vomiting at New York Knicks Game: 'WTF Going on Bro'
50 Cent couldn't help but poke fun at Tracy Morgan — one day after the latter was seen throwing up on courtside at the New York Knicks game.
"D--- Tracy WTF going on bro, too much Branson cognac. LOL @lecheminduroi @bransoncognac @50centaction," the "In da Club" rapper, 49, captioned an Instagram photo of the comedian, 56, getting sick while at the basketball game.
Others weighed in on the situation, pointing out how the people around Morgan didn't seem bothered by the commotion.
One person wrote, "How this people sit next to him like nothing happened i would run fast 😩," while another said, "😂😂😂😂😂 50 dawgg lmaoo."
A third person added, "Bro ate burrito!"
As OK! previously reported, Morgan got sick at the game and was forced to be carried out of the sporting event.
"Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out of the Knicks game after throwing up and experiencing a bloody nose," one person wrote via X. "This was the cause of the delayed game. Hope he's okay."
Another person wrote: "Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he’s ok."
- Tracy Morgan Gets Wheeled Out of New York Knicks Basketball Game After Throwing Up: He 'Could Barely Stand Up'
- Hospitalized Tracy Morgan Reveals What Caused Scary Vomiting Incident at Knicks Game
- Tracy Morgan Reflects On Car Wreck That Nearly Killed Him 5 Years Ago — 'I Live Every Day Trying To Do Right'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
One day later, the 30 Rock star spoke out and insisted he's on the mend.
"Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning," the actor captioned a photo of himself in a hospital bed.
"Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up," the comedian continued. "Appreciate you! More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks."
Morgan nearly died in 2014 when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
At the time, the car he was in was hit by a Walmart truck, which resulted in James McNair's death.
"I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night I love you, and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac and God bless your family," Morgan expressed in a 2024 interview. "And to the driver that night and his family, me and my comrades forgive you."