'90s Film Star Marley Shelton Looks Unrecognizable More Than 30 Years After 'Sandlot' Movie: Photos
Blast from the past!
Sandlot actress and '90s bombshell Marley Shelton made a rare public appearance out and about in L.A. on March 17.
The actress, 50, went makeup-free in a loose-fitting white top and flare jeans as she left the dry cleaners in California. She accessorized the look with gold layered necklaces, small hoop earrings and white sneakers.
Shelton stayed casual and comfortable, the opposite of her iconic role as Wendy Peffercorn, the hot lifeguard in the 1993 family comedy The Sandlot.
The Sandlot follows Scotty Smalls (Thomas Guiry), who befriends a group of kids playing baseball at the sandlot. From there, the boys embark on a series of adventures and misadventures in their neighborhood.
Shelton played the lifeguard at the local pool who Squints (Chauncey Leopardi) has a crush on. To catch her attention, he dives into the deep end, even though he doesn't know how to swim. Wendy jumps in to rescue him and performs mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the side of the water. Little does she know, Squints was never unconscious, and he pulls her in for a kiss.
"Little pervert!" Wendy shouts before dragging him out of the pool area and banning him.
Later on in the movie, Scotty reveals the irony that Wendy and Squirts eventually get married and have nine children together.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Shelton is well-known for her glamorous film characters in the 1990s and early 2000s. In 2001, she played popular girl Kate in the slasher Valentine alongside Denise Richards and cheerleader Diane in Sugar & Spice.
She appeared as the love interest and "dream girl" archetype in several independent films, including Just a Kiss (2002), Dallas 362 (2003) and Grand Theft Parsons (2003).
Most recently, she returned to the slasher scene to play Judy Hicks in Scream.
In the 2022 installment, her character is promoted to the sheriff of Woodsboro, and the audience is introduced to her teenage son, Wes (Dylan Minnette).
These days, Shelton also has a recurring role in Yellowstone prequel 1923.
"Every time I do a scene with Marley, you look at Marley, and she’s just so electric and vibrating," said Shelton's costar James Badge Dale in a 2022 interview with Decider.
Shelton plays Emma Dutton — John Dutton Sr.'s wife and Jack Dutton's mother — in the Western drama. She leaves behind the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and commits suicide after John is killed in a shoot-out by sheepherder Banner Creighton in Season 1.