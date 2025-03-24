'90s Film Star Marley Shelton Looks Unrecognizable More Than 30 Years After 'Sandlot' Movie: Photos

Sandlot actress and '90s bombshell Marley Shelton made a rare public appearance out and about in L.A. on March 17.

Shelton stayed casual and comfortable, the opposite of her iconic role as Wendy Peffercorn, the hot lifeguard in the 1993 family comedy The Sandlot.

The actress, 50, went makeup-free in a loose-fitting white top and flare jeans as she left the dry cleaners in California. She accessorized the look with gold layered necklaces, small hoop earrings and white sneakers.

The Sandlot follows Scotty Smalls (Thomas Guiry), who befriends a group of kids playing baseball at the sandlot. From there, the boys embark on a series of adventures and misadventures in their neighborhood.

Shelton played the lifeguard at the local pool who Squints (Chauncey Leopardi) has a crush on. To catch her attention, he dives into the deep end, even though he doesn't know how to swim. Wendy jumps in to rescue him and performs mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the side of the water. Little does she know, Squints was never unconscious, and he pulls her in for a kiss.

"Little pervert!" Wendy shouts before dragging him out of the pool area and banning him.

Later on in the movie, Scotty reveals the irony that Wendy and Squirts eventually get married and have nine children together.