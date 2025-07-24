911 ‘Cardiac Arrest’ Call Ahead of Hulk Hogan’s Death Released: Listen to Dispatch Audio
Audio from the 911 dispatch call made before Hulk Hogan’s death has been released.
In the audio clip, an operator can be heard dispatching ambulances and a fire truck to the WWE icon’s Clearwater, Fla., home around 9:51 a.m. in response to a reported “cardiac arrest.”
Medics Responded to a 'Cardiac Arrest' Call at Hulk Hogan's Home
Footage captured at the scene showed “a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan’s home,” as first responders worked to save the wrestling icon’s life, per TMZ.
Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, was transported by ambulance but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The wrestler was 71, and his cause of death was yet to be confirmed.
Hulk Hogan Has Underwent More Than 25 Surgeries
“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the organization wrote in a statement shared on X the morning of his death.
The WWE icon, who wrestled professionally from 1979 to 2007, had battled ongoing health issues in recent years. Over the past decade, he underwent more than 25 surgeries to address injuries from his time in the ring, including 10 back operations, as well as procedures on both knees and hips. Hogan also spoke openly about his “vicious cycle” with prescription painkillers, likening himself to “a dog chasing a bone.”
Hulk Hogan Admitted to Previous Prescription Pill Problem
“I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription,” the Hogan Knows Best star admitted in a 2023 interview. “I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure twenty-five procedures.”
“There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function,” he continued. “When you have back surgery, it takes a good year for your body to recover, yet they were cutting on me every four months.” Hogan said he eventually transitioned to CBD to aid in his physical rehabilitation.
Hulk Hogan Underwent Neck Surgery in May
More recently, in May, Hogan underwent neck surgery for a “little fusion procedure” that he said would help him “feel a little better.”
Rumors swirled that the former professional wrestler was on his “deathbed,” but his wife, Sky Daily, shut them down. She denied claims he was in a coma and insisted that he remained “strong” following his May neck surgery.
Hogan reportedly felt “a little better” after the fusion procedure and returned to work less than 24 hours later.