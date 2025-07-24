or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Hulk Hogan
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

911 ‘Cardiac Arrest’ Call Ahead of Hulk Hogan’s Death Released: Listen to Dispatch Audio

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Audio from the 911 dispatch call made prior to Hulk Hogan’s death has been released, with a dispatcher heard responding to a reported case of 'cardiac arrest.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Updated 2:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Audio from the 911 dispatch call made before Hulk Hogan’s death has been released.

In the audio clip, an operator can be heard dispatching ambulances and a fire truck to the WWE icon’s Clearwater, Fla., home around 9:51 a.m. in response to a reported “cardiac arrest.”

Article continues below advertisement

Medics Responded to a 'Cardiac Arrest' Call at Hulk Hogan's Home

cardiac arrest call released ahead of hulk hogans death dispatch audio
Source: MEGA

Medical professionals were called to Hulk Hogan's home on July 24, 2025.

Footage captured at the scene showed “a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan’s home,” as first responders worked to save the wrestling icon’s life, per TMZ.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, was transported by ambulance but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The wrestler was 71, and his cause of death was yet to be confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan Has Underwent More Than 25 Surgeries

cardiac arrest call released ahead of hulk hogans death dispatch audio
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan was known for his big persona in the wrestling ring.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the organization wrote in a statement shared on X the morning of his death.

The WWE icon, who wrestled professionally from 1979 to 2007, had battled ongoing health issues in recent years. Over the past decade, he underwent more than 25 surgeries to address injuries from his time in the ring, including 10 back operations, as well as procedures on both knees and hips. Hogan also spoke openly about his “vicious cycle” with prescription painkillers, likening himself to “a dog chasing a bone.”

MORE ON:
Hulk Hogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan Admitted to Previous Prescription Pill Problem

cardiac arrest call released ahead of hulk hogans death dispatch audio
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan previously relied on prescription drugs.

“I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription,” the Hogan Knows Best star admitted in a 2023 interview. “I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure twenty-five procedures.”

“There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function,” he continued. “When you have back surgery, it takes a good year for your body to recover, yet they were cutting on me every four months.” Hogan said he eventually transitioned to CBD to aid in his physical rehabilitation.

Hulk Hogan Underwent Neck Surgery in May

cardiac arrest call released ahead of hulk hogans death dispatch audio
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan underwent a 'fusion procedure' in his neck to 'feel better.'

More recently, in May, Hogan underwent neck surgery for a “little fusion procedure” that he said would help him “feel a little better.”

Rumors swirled that the former professional wrestler was on his “deathbed,” but his wife, Sky Daily, shut them down. She denied claims he was in a coma and insisted that he remained “strong” following his May neck surgery.

Hogan reportedly felt “a little better” after the fusion procedure and returned to work less than 24 hours later.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.