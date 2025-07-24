or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Hulk Hogan
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Hulk Hogan Fights for His Life as EMT Performs Chest Compressions on Wrestler Before Shocking Death: Watch

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan was rushed away from his home in an ambulance according to tragic new footage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan was fighting for his life seconds before it was taken from him.

A new video released on Thursday, July 24, shows the late wrestler being taken from his home in an ambulance.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Hulk Hogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @crissyglass19/TikTok

Hulk Hogan passed away at age 71.

Doctors carried the star out on a stretcher and aggressively performed chest compressions to try and save him.

His death by cardiac arrest was confirmed later this morning. He was 71.

As previously reported by Radar, Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel answered a medical call at 9:51 a.m. in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.

"A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," a statement read.

The athlete’s Real America Freestyle business partner, Eric Bischoff, also confirmed his death today.

Hogan sparked health concerns in June when he was hospitalized for complications following a neck surgery he underwent in May. A representative claimed he required a "little fusion procedure" to make him "feel a little better."

The wrestler has received 25 surgeries in the past 10 years alone after suffering grueling injuries in the ring.

"Nobody told me this gimmick stuff was fake. I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything," he spilled on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast with Logan Paul.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.