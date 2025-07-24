Hulk Hogan Fights for His Life as EMT Performs Chest Compressions on Wrestler Before Shocking Death: Watch

Doctors carried the star out on a stretcher and aggressively performed chest compressions to try and save him.

His death by cardiac arrest was confirmed later this morning. He was 71.

As previously reported by Radar, Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel answered a medical call at 9:51 a.m. in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.

"A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," a statement read.

The athlete’s Real America Freestyle business partner, Eric Bischoff, also confirmed his death today.

Hogan sparked health concerns in June when he was hospitalized for complications following a neck surgery he underwent in May. A representative claimed he required a "little fusion procedure" to make him "feel a little better."

The wrestler has received 25 surgeries in the past 10 years alone after suffering grueling injuries in the ring.

"Nobody told me this gimmick stuff was fake. I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything," he spilled on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast with Logan Paul.