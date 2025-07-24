or
OK Magazine
Hulk Hogan Sparked Concerns About His Health 1 Month Before Tragic Death

Hulk Hogan died on Thursday, July 24.

July 24 2025, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

One month before Hulk Hogan’s death on Thursday, July 24, the WWE legend sparked health concerns after he was hospitalized for lingering post-surgery issues in June.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, underwent neck surgery in May. A representative for the wrestling star shared that he required a “little fusion procedure” to make him “feel a little better.”

Hulk Hogan's Health Scare

hulk hogan sparked concerns health month before tragic death
Source: mega

The wrestler underwent neck surgery in May.

However, after his surgery, Hogan was presumed to be on death’s doorstep, leading YouTuber Bubba the Love Sponge to claim the 71-year-old “might not make it” after he was admitted into the hospital for unexpected symptoms.

At this time of writing, Hogan’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed. He did, however, go into “cardiac arrest” before the ambulance was called to his home in Clearwater, Fla., on the morning he died.

Days Before Hulk Hogan's Death

hulk hogan sparked concerns health month before his tragic death
Source: mega

Jimmy Hart tweeted about karaoke with the wrestler two days before he died.

Hogan’s last social media post was made one day before he died. He and his Real American Beer Company shared a joint Instagram post, captioning an image of a Hogan-inspired towel in the sand, “Beach day sponsored by brotherhood.”

Just two days before his death, Hogan’s friend Jimmy Hart tweeted about the wrestler appearing to be in good shape. “Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!” Hart said on X.

Nonetheless, the legend’s medical history seemingly had a significant impact on his overall health and well-being.

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's 25 Surgeries

hulk hogan sparked concerns health month before tragic death cardiac arrest
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan previously said he had a 'vicious cycle' with prescription pain medications.

The famed wrestler, who competed in the ring between 1979 and 2007, with significant returns until 2014, underwent countless surgeries to repair injuries he sustained from wrestling and his rigorous training.

In 2024, Hogan joined the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast with host Logan Paul, where he spoke about the staggering 25 surgeries he had within the last decade.

“Nobody told me this gimmick stuff was fake. I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything,” he shared.

Hulk Hogan's 'Vicious Cycle' With Prescription Pain Drugs

hulk hogan sparked concerns health month tragic death cardiac arrest
Source: mega

The wrestling legend was 71 years old when he died.

In 2023, Hogan opened up in an interview about his “vicious cycle” with prescription pain medications, calling himself a “dog chasing a bone.”

“I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription,” Hogan admitted. “I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure twenty-five procedures.”

“There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function,” he explained. “When you have back surgery, it takes a good year for your body to recover, yet they were cutting on me every four months.” Hogan said he eventually transitioned to CBD to aid in his physical rehabilitation.

