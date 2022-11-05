Celebs React To Aaron Carter's Sudden Death: 'Just A Terrible Tragedy'
After Aaron Carter was found dead on Saturday, November 5, at his home in California, celebrities are reacting to the sad news.
Singer Diane Warren said, "Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter."
Tyler Hilton added, "Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. I'll find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd," while reality star Joey Sasso said, "Feel terrible about Aaron Carter passing away. He always seemed like such a tortured soul. He just had his son. Now a boy is without a father and this man passed on far to young. Just a terrible tragedy of a day. RIP Aaron."
As OK! previously reported, the "I Want Candy" singer died at 34 years old after he was discovered in his bathtub.
"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his rep said in a statement. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."
Carter, who is the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, was best known for his hit songs "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq," and he made appearances on Lizzie McGuire.
The actor, who leaves behind son Prince whom he shares with his ex Melanie Martin, got into some trouble right before his death, as concerned fans called the cops to check in on him as some suspected he had overdosed on drugs after acting strangely in an Instagram live.
The musician said he was playing a joke on his fans, saying, "I'm tired of people coming after me so I trolled everybody."