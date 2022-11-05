OK Magazine
Aaron Carter Found Dead In Bathtub At 34

Nov. 5 2022, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif., on Saturday, November 5. He was 34-years-old.

Police received a 911 phone call to his house on Saturday morning, and according to law enforcement, the singer's body was discovered in his bathtub with the unnamed caller claiming he had drowned.

aaron carter
Source: mega

Homicide detectives were immediately sent to the scene, but it has not been confirmed if there is any reason to believe there was foul play involved in his unexpected passing.

AARON CARTER DELETES INSTAGRAM AFTER RANT BASHING EX-FIANCÉE MELANIE MARTIN FOR CONSPIRING AGAINST HIM WITH HIS ESTRANGED FAMILY

Paparazzi later photographed paramedics and sheriff's vehicles parked just outside of Carter's home, which was blocked off with caution tape.

aaron carter deletes instagram after bashing ex melanie martin split newborn ok
Source: OK!

The "Leave It Up To Me" artist's death comes a little over a month after concerned fans called the cops to Carter's home for a welfare check. As OK! previously reported, some suspected Carter had overdosed on drugs after he was seen acting strangely in an Instagram Live shared in late September. He specifically sparked concerns after the video went back and viewers could hear noises of spraying and inhaling in the background.

AARON CARTER THREATENS TO BRING IN 'AUTHORITIES' ON INTERNET TROLL FOR 'HARASSING' HIM AFTER EX-FIANCÉE MELANIE MARTIN FILES FOR RESTRAINING ORDER

Police found no drugs at his home and the musician eventually admitted that he'd simply been playing a joke on his fans with a can of air freshener, noting: "I'm tired of people coming after me so I trolled everybody."

aaron carter covers melanie martin face tattoo butterfly
Source: @aaroncarter/Instagram

This was far from the first time that the troubled singer had police called to his home. Last December, Carter claimed to be "trapped" in his bedroom after his on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend Melanie Martin allegedly refused to leave the property. He later insisted via his Instagram Story that Martin was calling the cops "in the other room."

Source: OK!

Carter started his singing career at only 9-years-old and rose to fame in the late 90s. However, his early journey to fame was followed by a variety of legal issues, family problems and mental health concerns that haunted him throughout his adult life.

He leaves behind his son, Prince, who he shared with Martin.

TMZ was first to report Carter's shocking death.

OK! Logo

