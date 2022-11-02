Aaron Carter Clears His Name After On-Off Girlfriend Melanie Martin Allegedly Dialed 911 With Drunk Driving Claims
Aaron Carter was deemed innocent after Los Angeles police officers pulled him over on suspicion of a DUI on Tuesday, November 1.
Around 10:45 a.m., law enforcement stopped the 34-year-old's RV after his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin, allegedly dialed 911 about a driver swerving through traffic and potentially driving under the influence.
According to a news publication, officers were unaware the suspect was the "I Want Candy" singer until they pulled him over.
Following field sobriety tests and a full examination, LAPD determined Carter had not consumed any alcohol and that wind may have been the cause of his vehicle crossing over traffic lines.
After Carter was released from police custody, he realized he had locked his keys inside the RV and had to break into his car through the roof hatch — an ordeal photographers captured in released images.
According to sources, it remains unconfirmed who exactly called 911, however Martin — who has been in and out of court with the artist for domestic violence accusations — had been driving behind the House of Carters alum in a white range rover.
Following the incident, Carter proudly took to Instagram to share his innocence with social media users.
"Do the right thing, that’s what you do🤴," the troubled star — who had checked into rehab less than two months ago after he lost custody of his 9-month-old son, Prince — stated in an Instagram post.
"Had to climb up this b**ch today and go through the roof so they could search the RV 👮♀️ WHEN You do the right thing, you don’t get in trouble. 🙏🏼 #godbless," the "I'm All About You" singer continued, while adding, "[today] was a good day."
This isn't the first time cops had been called regarding Carter's potential substance abuse, as OK! previously reported that police had knocked on the childhood star's door for a welfare check after he ended an Instagram Live video.
The rapper's fans had grown concerned the musician had potentially overdosed and called authorities out of fear for his safety.
Similar to Tuesday's lack of DUI charges, police officers reportedly found no drugs, criminal activity or clues of a possible suicide attempt.
