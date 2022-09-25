Worried Fans Send Cops To Aaron Carter's House As They Fear His Well-Being During Instagram Live Video
They've got his back! Not long after Aaron Carter wrapped up his Instagram Live video for his fans, he found cops knocking at his door for a welfare check.
The police had made their way to the rapper's house at the request of his social media viewers, who observed him during the video and thought he might be overdosing on drugs.
The cops and fire department officials showed up at his house in Lancaster and knocked at his door for a while. They eventually established contact with him and were told by the 34-year-old that he had been sleeping.
The authorities reportedly found no drugs. They could also not point at any criminal activity at his establishment or even see signs of a possible suicide attempt. A source revealed that Carter's followers and fans would call police more often in the past after his online behavior made them question his safety.
It all started during the live video when fans saw Carter's screen go black, with the sound of spraying and inhaling filling the background.
But it all might have been a joke for the artist. The "I Want Candy" singer clarified that he was the "troll hunter," and the sound of spraying came from a bottle of air freshener. "I'm tired of people coming after me so I trolled everybody," he remarked.
Earlier this year, Carter revealed the measures he was taking to work on himself. For one, he announced that he was staying away from social media to recuperate from his dramatic relationship with ex Melanie Martin.
Adding the hashtag "#selfcare" to his post, the father-of-one announced the break so he could "decompress" from his court hearing and "stay focused and happy and be a good father."
As OK! previously reported, Carter had an on-again, off-again relationship with Martin. The latter filed for a restraining order against Carter, claiming that he left her with broken ribs.
She later withdrew the allegations, blaming it on her struggle with postpartum depression after welcoming her son Prince with Carter.
