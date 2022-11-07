Aaron Carter Once Said His 'Greatest Fear' Was 'Not Being Able To Live As Long As I Can'

Aaron's older brother Nick Carter also spoke out about the pop star's ups and downs through the years.

"My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother," he captioned a slew of photos of him with his sibling.