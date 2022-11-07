Aaron Carter Once Said His 'Greatest Fear' Was 'Not Being Able To Live As Long As I Can'
Eerie! Aaron Carter previously sat down with Dr. Travis Stork where he pointed out that he didn't want his addiction struggles to get the best of him.
In the resurfaced clip from 2017, the "I Want Candy" singer said, “Not being able to live as long as I can. That’s my greatest fear.”
Aaron's older sister Leslie previously died of a drug overdose in 2012 at 25 years old — something that was always in the back of his mind. “I mean there’s always that worry, but there’s also the fact that I had to kiss my sister goodbye in the coffin. I had to kiss her right on her cheek and I kept kissing her. That was a scary thing," he admitted. “My family knows — before I did the show The Doctors — that I was taking Xanax and stuff like that. [But] I know that there is no happy ending to any of those medications.”
As OK! previously reported, Aaron was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday, November 5.
"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his rep said in a statement. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."
Aaron's older brother Nick Carter also spoke out about the pop star's ups and downs through the years.
"My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother," he captioned a slew of photos of him with his sibling.