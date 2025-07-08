Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Spends a Whopping $105K Monthly Despite Making Zero Income as Divorce Drama Begins

Denise Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, revealed shocking financial details in newly filed divorce documents. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s husband told the court he has no income but manages to rack up nearly $105,000 in monthly expenses.

In his divorce petition submitted on July 7 in Los Angeles Superior Court, Phypers stated he was self-employed at a wellness center from November 2018 until October 2024, but had to shut the business down last year.