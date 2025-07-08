Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Spends a Whopping $105K Monthly Despite Making Zero Income as Divorce Drama Begins
Denise Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, revealed shocking financial details in newly filed divorce documents. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s husband told the court he has no income but manages to rack up nearly $105,000 in monthly expenses.
In his divorce petition submitted on July 7 in Los Angeles Superior Court, Phypers stated he was self-employed at a wellness center from November 2018 until October 2024, but had to shut the business down last year.
"I had to close down my business last year and have made [no] income since," he said in the filing. He listed his average monthly earnings as zero and did not disclose any assets or bank funds.
The documents indicate that Richards brings in significant cash — over $250,000 a month — from her ventures on OnlyFans, television shows, brand partnerships and public appearances.
According to Phypers, he lives with Richards and his 14-year-old stepdaughter, Eloise. His listed average monthly expenses are extraordinary: $18,000 on rent, $5,000 on repairs, $7,000 on child care, $10,000 on groceries and $15,000 for dining out.
Utilities set him back another $8,000, along with $500 on his cell phone, $5,000 on laundry and an additional $20,000 on clothing. He also reported spending $15,000 on entertainment and $1,500 on auto expenses, bringing his total monthly bills to a staggering $105,000.
- Seann William Scott's Jaw-Dropping $225K Salary Per Episode Exposed Amid Custody Battle
- Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Shockingly Reveals She 'Never Talks' to Stepdad Aaron Phypers: 'We Don't Ever Hangout'
- Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Reveals She Hasn't Spoken to Dad Charlie Sheen in 5 Months: 'He's Missing Out'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Phypers filed for divorce after six years of marriage, marking the date of marriage as September 8, 2018 and the date of separation as July 4. In the petition, he cited "irreconcilable differences" while seeking spousal support from Richards.
He also requested to keep all his power tools and a 2018 motorcycle.
Richards faced some legal challenges recently. Just last month, she learned that her wages would remain untouched amid a legal dispute involving Phypers and a debt collector over owed money.
While the debt collector attempted to hold her responsible for her husband’s debt, Phypers contested the request. The court agreed, protecting Richards from having her paychecks seized. However, the case isn’t completely finished.
On top of this battle, Phypers faces a fraud lawsuit from the widower of Elina Katsioula-Beall, who passed away after being promised treatment from Phypers in 2019.
The widower alleged that Phypers assured a 98 percent success rate for the treatment and offered a 50 percent refund on the $126,000 payment if it didn’t work. Following Katsioula-Beall’s unsuccessful treatment and subsequent death in 2024, her estate is now seeking $63,000 from Phypers.
Close sources to Phypers deny any wrongdoing, claiming he merely acted as a middleman, while the person who promised the refund was actually the CEO of the company that conducted the treatments at his wellness center.