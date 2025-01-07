Denise Richards' Husand Aaron Phypers Sued for Alleged Fraud Involving Cancer Patient

Perry explains in the suit that Katsioula-Beall was an “award-winning art director” he met and married in 2014. She became ill in 2019, getting diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare cancer that develops in bones and soft tissues.

When traditional medicine had failed her, Katsioula-Beall “became interested in alternative treatments.” In 2023, she met Phypers, who co-founded a wellness center specializing in frequency medicine.

According to the court documents, Phypers claimed he had a treatment that had a “98 percent success rate” and he believed in it so much he would refund “fifty percent” of the money the couple had paid him for the treatment if it failed to work.