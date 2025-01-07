Denise Richards' Husand Aaron Phypers Sued for Alleged Fraud Involving Cancer Patient
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, has been hit with a shocking fraud lawsuit involving a deceased cancer patient.
According to a news outlet, Phypers was sued by Rupert Perry, a trustee of the estate of Elina Katsioula-Beall. The lawsuit accused Phypers of “breach of oral contract” as well as “fraud/false promise.”
Perry explains in the suit that Katsioula-Beall was an “award-winning art director” he met and married in 2014. She became ill in 2019, getting diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare cancer that develops in bones and soft tissues.
When traditional medicine had failed her, Katsioula-Beall “became interested in alternative treatments.” In 2023, she met Phypers, who co-founded a wellness center specializing in frequency medicine.
According to the court documents, Phypers claimed he had a treatment that had a “98 percent success rate” and he believed in it so much he would refund “fifty percent” of the money the couple had paid him for the treatment if it failed to work.
The couple ended up giving Phypers $126,000 for the treatments. Although Phypers gave Katsioula-Beall several stem cell treatments from July to September of 2023, they did not work. When going in for an MRI in December of 2023, she found out her tumors had actually grown by 25 percent.
Because of the bad news, Katsioula-Beall wrote to Phypers requesting a refund for the 50 percent he had promised.
Rather than give her the money, he suggested she do another round of treatment. In February 2024, she requested the money again and was ignored. On March 7, 2024, Rupert claimed a message was sent to a third party in which Phypers admitted he owed Katsioula-Beall the money and said he would pay it.
Katsioula-Beall’s health declined, and as she was “dying from cancer” on March 29, 2024, she again plead for her money with an invoice to Phypers. This request was also ignored. She ended up passing away on May 21, 2024. On June 28, 2024, Rupert claims he spoke to Phypers on the telephone and, although Phypers acknowledged he was in debt to them, he “proffered a series of excuses for his failure to pay the $63,000.”
The lawsuit specifically called out Phypers’ “misconduct,” calling it “intentional, willful, and done for the purpose of depriving Plaintiff of property and/or legal rights or otherwise causing injury.” Rupert has requested general damages as well as punitive damages in the suit.
Although Phypers has yet to respond to the lawsuit, a source close to him spoke to In Touch.
The insider revealed that Phypers believes the company that provided the services — and not him directly — is who should be providing the refund, as this was a promise made by the CEO of the company and not by Phypers. They also noted Phypers has been trying to get in touch with the CEO of the company to help Rupert get some of the refund.
Unfortunately for Phypers, this is not his first run in with the legal system. In June of 2024, it was reported that he was brought into court by creditors after allegedly defaulting on an agreement to pay back a six-figure debt.
