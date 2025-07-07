Shocking Split: Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers Files for Divorce After 6 Years Together
Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards.
According to court documents obtained by a media outlet, Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Separation Details
Phypers listed his date of separation from Richards as July 4 and requested spousal support from the reality starlet. Prior to his filing, the couple had been together for six years.
No statements have been released by Richards or Phypers at this time regarding their divorce, but the couple seemed to be doing well on their recent Bravo show Denise Richards and Her Wild Things.
Not That Close
As OK! reported in April, Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen spoke out on Gia Giudice’s “Casual Chaos With Gia Giudice” podcast to reveal she wasn’t that close with Phypers.
"We don't ever hang out, we never talk," she shared.
Still, she said Phypers was “very supportive” of his wife’s OnlyFans career and even helped her make content.
Earlier this year, news broke that Phypers was being sued for a fraud lawsuit involving a deceased cancer patient.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A Shocking Lawsuit
According to a news outlet, litigation was filed against Phypers by Rupert Perry, a trustee of the estate of Elina Katsioula-Beall. The lawsuit accused Phypers of “breach of oral contract” as well as “fraud/false promise.”
Perry explained in the suit that Katsioula-Beall was an “award-winning art director” he met and married in 2014. She became ill in 2019, as she was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare cancer that develops in bones and soft tissues.
When traditional medicine failed her, Katsioula-Beall “became interested in alternative treatments.” In 2023, she met Phypers, who co-founded a wellness center specializing in frequency medicine.
According to the court documents, Phypers claimed he had a treatment that had a “98 percent success rate” and he believed in it so much he would refund “fifty percent” of the money the couple had paid him for the treatment if it failed to work.
Not His First Rodeo With the Legal System
Unfortunately for Katsioula-Beall, her tumors ended up growing, and she requested the refund. Rather than give her the money, he suggested she do another round of treatment. In February 2024, she requested the money again and was ignored. On March 7, 2024, Rupert claimed a message was sent to a third party in which Phypers admitted he owed Katsioula-Beall the money and said he would pay it.
Katsioula-Beall’s health went downhill, and as she was “dying from cancer” on March 29, 2024, she again pleaded for her money with an invoice to Phypers. This request was also ignored. She ended up passing away on May 21, 2024.
On June 28, 2024, Rupert claimed he spoke to Phypers on the telephone and, although he acknowledged he owed them, he “proffered a series of excuses for his failure to pay the $63,000.”
The lawsuit specifically called out Phypers’ “misconduct,” calling it “intentional, willful, and done for the purpose of depriving Plaintiff of property and/or legal rights or otherwise causing injury.” Rupert has requested general damages as well as punitive damages in the suit.
This was not Phypers’ first run-in with the legal system, as he it was reported in June 2024 he was brought into court by creditors after allegedly defaulting on an agreement to pay back a six-figure debt.