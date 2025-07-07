Shocking Split: Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers Files for Divorce After 6 Years Together

According to a news outlet, litigation was filed against Phypers by Rupert Perry, a trustee of the estate of Elina Katsioula-Beall. The lawsuit accused Phypers of “breach of oral contract” as well as “fraud/false promise.”

Perry explained in the suit that Katsioula-Beall was an “award-winning art director” he met and married in 2014. She became ill in 2019, as she was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare cancer that develops in bones and soft tissues.

When traditional medicine failed her, Katsioula-Beall “became interested in alternative treatments.” In 2023, she met Phypers, who co-founded a wellness center specializing in frequency medicine.

According to the court documents, Phypers claimed he had a treatment that had a “98 percent success rate” and he believed in it so much he would refund “fifty percent” of the money the couple had paid him for the treatment if it failed to work.