Aaron Rodgers Rips 'Criminal' Dr. Anthony Fauci After COVID-19 Senate Hearings: 'He's an Absolute Coward'

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"I'm pleading the Fifth 😂😂



You've gotta be kidding me" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kg3y0uMxxR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 3, 2026 Source: @PatMcAfeeShow/X Aaron Rodgers took a swipe at Anthony Fauci following his Senate hearings about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m going to plead the fifth, like that absolute coward, Tony Fauci,” Rodgers scoffed. “Absolute coward. Yeah. Are you kidding me? You got a pardon, and you pleaded over 100 times at the White House?”

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Anthony Fauci Received a Pardon From Joe Biden

Source: @PatMcAfeeShow/X Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 in 2021.

Fauci received a pardon from ex-president Joe Biden on January 20, 2025. The doctor was a key player in America's response to the public health crisis and encouraged the public to wear masks and to social distance. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback infamously refused to abide by the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol during the pandemic. He also caused major controversy in November 2021 when he tested positive for COVID-19 and confessed he was unvaccinated.

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'What Are You Scared of, Tony?'

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Source: MEGA The football player called Anthony Fauci a 'coward.'

Rodgers continued to slam Fauci, saying: “What are you scared of, Tony? I thought you were the science. I thought you were, ‘I am science,’ and you get up there and you can’t answer a question?” The athlete then ripped into TV networks who spent ample time covering his own contentious statements about the 2020 Coronavirus.

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Source: @PatMcAfeeShow/X Aaron Rodgers claimed COVID-19 was made in a lab.

“How much time did the network spend on that? How much time did they spend on my responses every week, on my vaccination status? On Taylor [Swift] and Travis [Kelce’s] wedding? Did they do even a minute?” Rodgers sneered. “Did they do even a minute on Tony Fauci? Nah, I bet they didn’t.” "What are they going to say about me now? Now you can’t talk about the COVID stuff because obviously it was made, you know, in a lab in China. That’s not even questionable anymore. Tony Fauci is an absolute criminal," Rodgers alleged.

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Anthony Fauci Invoked the Fifth Amendment During His Senate Hearing Over 100 Times

Source: MEGA Anthony Fauci testified in front of the Senate on July 29.