NEWS Aaron Rodgers Has 'Led the Public to Believe Things Are Better Than They Are' With Brother Jordan as He Rebuilds Relationship With His Family, Source Says Source: MEGA While Aaron Rodgers claimed family relationships are improving, an insider stated his bond with brother Jordan isn't as rosy. Joshua Sila Oct. 25 2026, Published 10:44 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Aaron Rodgers has suggested he is rebuilding relationships with his estranged family, but a new report indicates his relationship with younger brother Jordan Rodgers may not be as repaired as he has implied. "It seems like Aaron has led the public to believe things are better than they actually are with Jordan," a source told a publication.

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Jordan and JoJo Fletcher Remain Guarded About the Rift

Source: MEGA Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher allegedly stayed cordial with but distant from Aaron.

The insider described Jordan and his wife, JoJo Fletcher, as cordial with Aaron, but acknowledged the family dispute remains a sensitive subject. "They don't like to talk about Jordan's family," the source noted of the couple, adding that they "don't seem to know much" about Aaron's wife, Brittani. "It still seems like a very sensitive topic for Jordan." The source also revealed that Jordan remains extremely close to his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers. "They love their life in Puerto Rico and really don't leave unless they have to," the insider added.

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Aaron Recalled Tough Conversations

Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers admitted that personal, tough conversations with his parents and brothers finally sparked a reconciliation he once thought impossible.

Aaron opened up about his family relationships during a September 10 appearance on teammate Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast. He described having difficult talks with his parents and each of his brothers separately. "There were tough conversations for sure," admitted the former Super Bowl champion. "But I'm just in a much better headspace." Looking back at how long he had been estranged from his family, Aaron acknowledged that a cordial relationship once seemed unlikely. "A year ago, even two years ago, five years ago for sure, I would have said, 'Nah, I'm never going to reconcile,'" confessed the four-time NFL MVP.

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His Wife Helped With Repairing Family Ties

Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers credited his wife Brittani's unconditional love as the anchor that shifted his perspective and helped start mending family ties.

Aaron also credited Brittani with helping him work toward repairing those relationships, explaining that her influence had changed how he viewed his family. "Not that she was pushing anything, she wasn't," stated the 42-year-old. "It was more of when you're loved by someone in such an unconditional way, it changes your perspective on all your relationships surrounding that. It becomes your anchor point."

Jordan Opened Up About Their Estrangement on 'The Bachelorette'

Source: MEGA The brothers' private rift became public during a 2016 'Bachelorette' appearance, where Jordan Rodgers addressed their ongoing estrangement.