JoJo Fletcher Admits She and Jordan Rodgers' Marriage Takes 'Work': 'Nothing Is Perfect'

The duo are finally settled into their home in Puerto Rico, which is why they're already onto their next venture: hosting another show! This time around, six divorced couples meet in Costa Rica for a second chance at love on the new competition series.

"We are the biggest reality TV show dating fans. Obviously, we fell in love on a show, but we watch everything! When we heard about this show, we knew there would be drama since you have divorced couples living together," Fletcher quips. "I love that it also pulls on your heartstrings. You see so much growth in both the couples and individually."

"When we were approached for the concept of the show, divorce is not really talked about. It's kind of untouched, and we were engaged at the time when this came up. We were about to get married, but you start to think about it. So many people have gone through a divorce and that's just reality. My mom and dad went through a divorce before they met each other, and I remember conversations I had with my mom. No one gets married to get divorced. A lot of these couples have struggled to find closure and to go through these emotions and be able to move forward into a healthy relationship — that's what I love about the show."