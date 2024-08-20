Aaron Rodgers 'Was Irritated' Brother Jordan Aired Out Their Family Issues on 'The Bachelorette,' Feels He Did So to Further His TV Career
A juicy new book reveals the deep rift between Aaron Rodgers and brother Jordan Rodgers.
In biographer Ian O'Conner's new tell-all, Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, the author details why the quarterback, 40, was noticeably absent during his younger brother's run on The Bachelorette.
During the hometown visits for Season 12, where Jojo Fletcher ultimately chose Jordan in the end, their parents, Ed and Darla, as well as their other sibling Luke Rodgers, appeared to share a meal with the couple. However, two vacant seats were left at the table for Aaron and then-girlfriend Olivia Munn.
"Aaron was irritated by his family's decision to film that scene, empty chairs and all, especially when he was not invited to participate," Ian alleged. "Not that he would have shown up. Aaron did not appreciate that Jordan was using their personal issues to increase his visibility for a potential TV career."
During the 2016 installment of the franchise, the sports commentator, 35, opened up about his dynamic with this family.
"I have a great relationship with my brother Luke," Jordan explained in an episode. "Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close to my family and my parents and my brother and, yeah, it’s not ideal. And I love him."
"I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has and the demands from people that he has. Don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things go right now," he added.
The New York Jets player was later asked about his relative trying to find love in front of the world.
"I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot," Aaron said in a 2016 interview during a practice.
Despite not watching the series, the athlete made it clear he didn't want to be dragged into the drama.
"I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m not going to speak on those things. But I wish him well in the competition," he emphasized about Jordan, who went on to marry Fletcher, 33, in 2022.
