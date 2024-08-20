Aaron Rodgers 'Was Irritated' Brother Jordan Aired Out Their Family Issues on 'The Bachelorette,' Feels He Did So to Further His TV Career

During the 2016 installment of the franchise, the sports commentator, 35, opened up about his dynamic with this family.

"I have a great relationship with my brother Luke," Jordan explained in an episode. "Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close to my family and my parents and my brother and, yeah, it’s not ideal. And I love him."

"I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has and the demands from people that he has. Don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things go right now," he added.