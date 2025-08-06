NEWS Aaron Rodgers' New Mystery Wife: Unraveling the Intriguing Clues Behind the NFL Star's Secret Marriage Source: Mega Aaron Rodgers shocked fans by revealing he's married. Here's what we know so far about the mystery woman who stole the NFL star's heart. OK! Staff Aug. 6 2025, Published 9:58 a.m. ET

After Aaron Rodgers surprised fans with the announcement of his marriage, one question remains: Who is the new woman in his life? Rodgers, 41, revealed he tied the knot "a couple months ago" during his first official day as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, June 10. When asked about the ring on his left hand, he confirmed its significance. "It's a wedding ring," he stated, leaving many eager to know more about his partner. The often-private Rodgers has offered subtle hints about his mystery wife, and here’s a closer look at what clues he has dropped over the past few months.

Source: Mega Fans remain eager to discover the identity of Aaron Rodgers' new wife.

Sister-in-Law Mentioned

In an August interview with The Athletic, Rodgers shared that his wife has a younger sister named Mia. This sibling played a pivotal role in securing his one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers after his release from the New York Jets in March. "I was taking orders from my (new) sister-in-law, Mia," he joked. "She's 20 and she's the brains of the family; you just have to ask her." He also noted his desire to take a reasonable salary: "Listen, if I play, I'm not going to take a ton of money. I've made a ton of money. I don't need the money."

Source: Mega Aaron Rodgers revealed his sister-in-law Mia helped secure his Steelers contract.

A Name Drop on ESPN

Rodgers accidentally revealed the name of his last known girlfriend during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show just before the holidays last year. "I used to enjoy a little outing over to the Bay Park mall in Wisconsin every now and then… I was a little worried because there was one package left for my girlfriend, Brittani, that hadn't showed up yet," he admitted on December 23. When pushed for clarification by McAfee's cohost AJ Hawk, who jokingly asked if he was dating Britney Spears, Rodgers specified, "Not Britney Spears, this is Brittani with an I," adding, "It's a good feeling, boys."

Source: Mega Aaron Rodgers once named his wife during an interview.

Keeping It Tight-Lipped

Shifting the focus to his current relationship, Rodgers has remained tight-lipped since revealing Brittani's name. However, he shared some insights into his love life while discussing his NFL contract situation in April. "I'm in a different phase of my life," he reflected. "I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention." "I have a couple of people in my inner circle who are really battling some difficult stuff," he added. "I have a lot of things that are taking my attention… That's been where I've been focusing most of my attention." While he confirmed his relationship status, he did not mention Brittani by name.

What About His Netflix Documentary?

In the Netflix docuseries Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, released in December 2024, the quarterback mostly sidestepped discussions about his dating life. A brief glimpse suggests a woman was with him during a private plane ride, resting her leg on his lap. However, her face remained unseen.

Source: Mega A mystery woman appeared briefly in Aaron Rodgers' Netflix doc.

A Look Back: Past Relationships

Before Brittani, Rodgers had been linked to Mallory Edens, daughter Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. The two were spotted together at a Bucks game in late 2022 and at an Ed Sheeran concert in June 2023. However, neither confirmed their relationship. Aaron is also known for his past high-profile relationships, including his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley in February 2021, which ended the following year without reaching the altar. He has also dated actresses Olivia Munn and Jessica Szohr, along with race car driver Danica Patrick.