Aaron Rodgers Slams Fans for Feeling 'Entitled' to Know About His 'Private Life' After Confirming Marriage: 'Ridiculous and Embarrassing'

Rodgers, who recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was visibly and audibly angry as he expressed frustration with those wanting to know more about his love life.

"The entitlement to information about my private life is so f------ ridiculous and embarrassing," he declared, urging people to stop trying to contact family members he no longer speaks to as "they wouldn't know any information about me [anyway]."

On top of his lack of desire to share every detail of his life with the public, Rodgers noted that his wife — believed to be a woman named Brittani — is "somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye."