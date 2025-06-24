Aaron Rodgers Slams Fans for Feeling 'Entitled' to Know About His 'Private Life' After Confirming Marriage: 'Ridiculous and Embarrassing'
Aaron Rodgers is over Hollywood.
The famed football star angrily ranted about the public's interest in his "personal life" during an appearance on the Tuesday, June 24, episode of The Pat McAfee Show — weeks after the former Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed he had tied the knot.
Aaron Rodgers Is Keeping His Marriage Private
Rodgers, who recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was visibly and audibly angry as he expressed frustration with those wanting to know more about his love life.
"The entitlement to information about my private life is so f------ ridiculous and embarrassing," he declared, urging people to stop trying to contact family members he no longer speaks to as "they wouldn't know any information about me [anyway]."
On top of his lack of desire to share every detail of his life with the public, Rodgers noted that his wife — believed to be a woman named Brittani — is "somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye."
Aaron Rodgers Says Wife 'Didn't Sign Up to Be a Celebrity'
The NFL star said his wife "didn't sign up to be a celebrity" and "doesn't want to be a part of it."
Rodgers even made a rare comment about his past — seemingly referencing his engagement to ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley or former romance with Olivia Munn — as he mentioned: "I had a public relationship. How did that work out?"
The ex-New York Jets quarterback left room for his wife to enter the public realm at some point "if and when she wants to be out and there's a picture."
"She'll choose that. And she deserves a right to that," the 41-year-old stated.
Is Aaron Rodgers Retiring?
Rodgers also hinted at his long-awaited retirement from the NFL, as he admitted his upcoming first season with the Steelers would likely be his last.
The one-time Super Bowl Champion vowed to remove himself from the spotlight for good once he throws in the towel.
"When this is all done. I'm out. You won't see me," he told McAfee, acknowledging how he's "pretty sure this is it" for his career.
Rodgers' recent comments come after he confirmed during a Tuesday, June 10, press conference that he got married "a couple months" ago.
The confession came after a reporter asked whether the ring he had been wearing on that finger was a wedding band.
"Yes, it's a wedding ring," he simply said without providing any further detail about his wife or their special day.
Rodgers revealed in late 2024 that he was dating someone with the uniquely spelled name Brittani while discussing his Christmas shopping plans.
He was all smiles at the time, gushing over how being "in love" is a "good feeling."
Rodgers first sparked marriage rumors at the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, Ky., ahead of the Kentucky Derby last month, when he was spotted wearing what is now known to be his wedding band.