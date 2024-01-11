Aaron Rodgers Returns to 'The Pat McAfee Show' 1 Day After Host Axed Football Star Amid Jimmy Kimmel Feud
Back at it?
Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Thursday, January 11, episode of The Pat McAfee show despite host Pat McAfee announcing the quarterback would no longer be featured on the program just 24 hours earlier.
The star was originally axed due to his recent claim that he believes Jimmy Kimmel could be connected to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein — however, this was not a point of conversation on the latest installment.
The pair instead spoke about the NFL’s bombshell news that Bill Belichick had stepped down after being the New England Patriots coach for 24 seasons and six Super Bowl wins.
McAfee called Rodgers "the last human that Bill Belichick talked to on the field as the New England Patriots' head coach," as the New York Jets player finished his NFL season last week with a 17-3 win against the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. — though he's currently sidelined with an injury.
Even staffers of the show seemed shocked by Rodgers' appearance, as an audible "What?!" could be heard after he was introduced as the show's guest.
It was not explained why the athlete returned to the program after slandering Kimmel, whose late-night TV show airs on the same network owned by ESPN's parent company.
As OK! previously reported, the drama between the comedian and the NFL star began after Rodgers said, “A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn’t come out,” referring to a list containing high-profile names rumored to be associated with Epstein.
After the clip circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kimmel replied, writing, “Dear A-------: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12."
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! frontman urged Rodgers to apologize, however, the 40-year-old publicly refused to do so on the Tuesday, January 9, episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
“I still haven’t popped a bottle because there hasn’t been any list that’s come out. I’m glad Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. I don’t think he’s the P-word," he began.
“I think it’s impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off the prompter. My education and JUCO and my three semesters at Cal, which I’m very proud of, has worked out for me and I’m glad to see it’s worked out for him as well," he continued. “I wish him the best, but I don’t give a s--- what he says about me. As long as he understands what I actually said and I’m not accusing him for being on a list.’’
"I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be, so for him to be upset about that, I get it," Rodgers concluded.