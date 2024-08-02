OK Magazine
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Looks Completely Unrecognizable After Ditching His Signature Scruff Look: Photos

aaron taylor johnson new look
Source: mega

Aaron Taylor-Johnson looked different when he showed off his new look to his followers.

By:

Aug. 2 2024, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Is that you, Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

The star looked like a totally different person when he ditched his signature scruff in new photos posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday, August 1.

In one picture, he was seen with his beard and long hair slicked back. "From one look..." he wrote alongside the snapshot.

"..to another," the caption continued on the next slide alongside a mirror picture of Taylor-Johnson, 34, with no facial hair whatsoever.

aaron taylor johnson new look
Source: @aarontaylorjohnson/Instagram

Aaron Taylor-Johnson showed off his scruff in a before photo.

The transformation comes amid rumors the actor will play James Bond after Daniel Craig exited the franchise.

However, the U.K. native, who is married to Sam Taylor-Johnson, previously played coy about the claims during a 2023 interview with Esquire, saying that he had “to go by the beat of my own drum.”

"It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me,” he added. “I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations of me.”

aaron taylor johnson new look
Source: @aarontaylorjohnson/Instagram

The star looked like a completely different person without his beard.

In the meantime, it sounds like Aaron is focused on his family, including daughters Wylda, 13, and Romy, 12, as well as stepdaughters Angelica, 27, and Jessie, 18, from wife Sam's previous marriage to Jay Jopling.

The pair, who met on the set of the 2009 film Nowhere Boy, which Sam director, have been asked about their 23-year age gap.

aaron taylor johnson new look
Source: mega

The pair have been asked about their 23-year age gap.

"We've been together for over a decade now, so I feel like it is less of a conversation for people," she told The Daily Beast in 2019. "It doesn't worry me, and it's not something that is difficult to talk about because it's such a positive story, that we're a decade later together and working together and raising a strong family together. That may be a positive message for people out there."

A few years later, she doubled down on her stance. "I mean, it's coming up now because you're asking," she told The Guardian in April. "And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don't know us, because I guess people will always…We're a bit of an anomaly, but it's that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn't really matter?"

aaron taylor johnson new look
Source: mega

Rumors have been swirling that the actor will take on the James Bond role in the future.

Aaron also addressed the criticism, calling the whole thing "bizarre."

“What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13," the Fifty Shades of Grey star told Rolling Stone. "You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me."

