PHOTOS Paris Hilton's Eye-Popping Transformation Through the Years in 20 Photos

2001

Paris Hilton has flaunted her beauty throughout the years, including the time she attended the 29th Annual FiFi Awards. She wore a strapless black and white evening gown at the event, completing her look with a shimmering chunky necklace.

2002

The media personality donned a tiny crown during her birthday party in 2002. Her dress featured a cut-out that showed a hint of her upper body and highlighted her curves.

2003

Hilton became a real-life Barbie doll in her flowy dress and pink and light blue faux fur jacket when she arrived at a General Motors event.

2004

The Simple Life alum sported an all-hot pink look at a post-Grammy party at The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. She rocked her silky low-cut suspender dress that complemented her ankle lace-up heels and hair ribbon.

2005

The Confessions of an Heiress author dazzled in her sparkly silver dress and high heels. She also let her mid-length, curly blonde hair down to complete her look.

2006

Hilton wore her comfortable black-and-white maxi dress and black while strolling through Beverly Hills.

2007

Hilton enjoyed a day in Beverly Hills with her dogs. She debuted her short hair at the time and donned a black cut-out dress and knee-high boots.

2008

The "Stars Are Blind" singer graced Beverly Hills with her beauty while wearing her royal blue dress. She also wore massive sunglasses with a blue frame.

2009

Hilton had a shopping date with Kathy Griffin while holding her adorable Yorkshire Terrier.

2010

The socialite posed in her winter white dress and Chanel gloves during the SuperMartxe VIP Party at Fabrik.

2011

Hilton was pictured in Beverly Hills in her white knitted top and jeans. She accessorized the look with a colorful necklace and bracelets while also rocking her rhinestone headband and sunglasses.

2013

The "Nothing in This World" singer made a public appearance in Beverly Hills in her all-black outfit. She donned her high-low dress, pairing it with Tom Ford sunglasses and Prada heels.

2014

Hilton was pictured wearing a gray, sparkly dress and faux fur jacket when she left The Sanderson Hotel with businessman Joe Fournier.

2015

For her sister Nicky Hilton's wedding, Paris sported a $77,000 powder blue dress and held a mini bouquet.

2016

Paris unleashed her stylish side again when she stepped out in England in her black crop top and skirt set. She paired them with thigh-high black boots and sunglasses.

2017

The "Hot One" songstress attended the Fred Hollows Foundation Inaugural Fundraising Gala Dinner 2017 wearing a skintight multicolor sequin dress.

2020

Paris transformed into a blue princess for Halloween 2020.

2022

The National Lampoon's Pledge This! alum appeared at the MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet event in her bright blue dress that featured a high slit. She also sported a pair of sparkling fingerless gloves.

2023

Paris put on a stylish display when she wore her lacy white dress and white coat during an outing in New York City.

2024

The "I Need You" singer attended the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2024 wearing her revealing cutout blazer that put her chest on display. She also had sheer tights, a black bag and heels to complete her look.