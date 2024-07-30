OK Magazine
Paris Hilton's Eye-Popping Transformation Through the Years in 20 Photos

paris hilton transformation gallery
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 30 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

2001

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton has flaunted her beauty throughout the years, including the time she attended the 29th Annual FiFi Awards. She wore a strapless black and white evening gown at the event, completing her look with a shimmering chunky necklace.

2002

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The media personality donned a tiny crown during her birthday party in 2002. Her dress featured a cut-out that showed a hint of her upper body and highlighted her curves.

2003

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hilton became a real-life Barbie doll in her flowy dress and pink and light blue faux fur jacket when she arrived at a General Motors event.

2004

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Simple Life alum sported an all-hot pink look at a post-Grammy party at The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. She rocked her silky low-cut suspender dress that complemented her ankle lace-up heels and hair ribbon.

2005

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Confessions of an Heiress author dazzled in her sparkly silver dress and high heels. She also let her mid-length, curly blonde hair down to complete her look.

2006

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hilton wore her comfortable black-and-white maxi dress and black while strolling through Beverly Hills.

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hilton enjoyed a day in Beverly Hills with her dogs. She debuted her short hair at the time and donned a black cut-out dress and knee-high boots.

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "Stars Are Blind" singer graced Beverly Hills with her beauty while wearing her royal blue dress. She also wore massive sunglasses with a blue frame.

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hilton had a shopping date with Kathy Griffin while holding her adorable Yorkshire Terrier.

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The socialite posed in her winter white dress and Chanel gloves during the SuperMartxe VIP Party at Fabrik.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hilton was pictured in Beverly Hills in her white knitted top and jeans. She accessorized the look with a colorful necklace and bracelets while also rocking her rhinestone headband and sunglasses.

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "Nothing in This World" singer made a public appearance in Beverly Hills in her all-black outfit. She donned her high-low dress, pairing it with Tom Ford sunglasses and Prada heels.

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hilton was pictured wearing a gray, sparkly dress and faux fur jacket when she left The Sanderson Hotel with businessman Joe Fournier.

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

For her sister Nicky Hilton's wedding, Paris sported a $77,000 powder blue dress and held a mini bouquet.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Paris unleashed her stylish side again when she stepped out in England in her black crop top and skirt set. She paired them with thigh-high black boots and sunglasses.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "Hot One" songstress attended the Fred Hollows Foundation Inaugural Fundraising Gala Dinner 2017 wearing a skintight multicolor sequin dress.

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Paris transformed into a blue princess for Halloween 2020.

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The National Lampoon's Pledge This! alum appeared at the MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet event in her bright blue dress that featured a high slit. She also sported a pair of sparkling fingerless gloves.

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Paris put on a stylish display when she wore her lacy white dress and white coat during an outing in New York City.

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "I Need You" singer attended the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2024 wearing her revealing cutout blazer that put her chest on display. She also had sheer tights, a black bag and heels to complete her look.

