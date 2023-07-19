Abby Lee Miller Slams Rob Lowe for Refusing to Take a Picture With Her at Elton John's Oscar Party: 'He Was Mean'
Abby Lee Miller revealed the rudest celebrity encounter she's ever had — and she didn't hold back.
"There was a guy. I loved this guy. He was hot and gorgeous. He was a crush of mine back in the day. He was so rude to me at Elton John's Oscar party. It's the best party in L.A., and you're there nine hours. He was getting up from his table, which was right next to my table, and he had gone to the men's room, I assume, and he was coming back, and I was getting up to go to the ladies' room, and I said, 'Excuse me, Mr. Lowe, may I please have a picture with you?' Mr. Lowe. Rob Lowe. Scandal Rob Lowe. Everyone has a scandal," the Dance Moms star, 57, said on the Wednesday, July 19, podcast episode of "UNDRESSED WITH POL' AND PATRIK."
"Anyway, he was mean, I wanted a picture, that was it. Everybody at Elton John's Oscar party was taking pictures! He was like, 'Can't you see I am at a dinner party?' I was like, 'Yeah, at the next table from the dinner party I am at, you jerk!' Then, my date went to the men's room and didn't come back right away. Guess who he met and did a shot with at the bar? Miley Cyrus," she continued of the night.
Miller, who rose to fame on the reality show for founding the Abby Lee Dance Company, has been living a quieter life since she left the Lifetime show in 2020.
Dance Moms is apparently returning, but this time around, the brunette beauty will not appear. "Isn't a reboot when the same cast comes back and does it again? I doubt they can afford to pay them what they want. But I don't know. I don't know if I made them millionaires. Let's just say this and leave it at that — no one auditioned for the show. They sat in a chair next to their mommy's and they were interviewed. So, are they adorable children? Yes. Do they look good on camera? Yes. Had they — hear me out — had they been asked by me or by whomever, you probably wouldn't know some of their names," she shared of making some of the people famous.
For more on Miller, listen to the full episode of "UNDRESSED WITH POL’ AND PATRIK" on Apple, Spotify and YouTube. Miller is also a guest on an episode of Gown and Out in Beverly Hills on Prime Video, which won four Telly Awards, in addition to being nominated in two categories by the American Reality Television Awards.
