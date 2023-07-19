Abby Lee Miller Slams Rob Lowe for Refusing to Take a Picture With Her at Elton John's Oscar Party: 'He Was Mean'

"There was a guy. I loved this guy. He was hot and gorgeous. He was a crush of mine back in the day. He was so rude to me at Elton John's Oscar party. It's the best party in L.A., and you're there nine hours. He was getting up from his table, which was right next to my table, and he had gone to the men's room, I assume, and he was coming back, and I was getting up to go to the ladies' room, and I said, 'Excuse me, Mr. Lowe, may I please have a picture with you?' Mr. Lowe. Rob Lowe. Scandal Rob Lowe. Everyone has a scandal," the Dance Moms star, 57, said on the Wednesday, July 19, podcast episode of "UNDRESSED WITH POL' AND PATRIK."

"Anyway, he was mean, I wanted a picture, that was it. Everybody at Elton John's Oscar party was taking pictures! He was like, 'Can't you see I am at a dinner party?' I was like, 'Yeah, at the next table from the dinner party I am at, you jerk!' Then, my date went to the men's room and didn't come back right away. Guess who he met and did a shot with at the bar? Miley Cyrus," she continued of the night.