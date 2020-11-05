While Rob Lowe may be downsizing, he is upgrading to the 90210 zip code. The actor is joining his A-list pals in Beverly Hills, Calif., after recently purchasing a stunning estate for close to $4M.

The 56-year-old recently left the celeb-filled area of Montecito, Calif., which houses star-studded couples like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. (Katharine McPhee and David Foster — Meghan and Harry’s BFFs, who are expecting their first child together — are also house hunting for a property in the secluded neighborhood so their child can be closer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie.)

Still, with all the new A-list couples moving in, Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff are shipping out! The ’80s teen heartthrob might have had a scandalous past, but the rough road ultimately led him to a happy life with his wife and sons John, 25, and Matthew, 27.

Lowe’s life was plagued with scandal after a sex tape surfaced in 1998, featuring him and a girl he met before the Democratic National Convention. Despite the all-time low in his life, the Parks and Recreations star later confessed, “I think it’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” adding that it motivated him to get sober. “Sober got me married. Have been married 29 years, and I have two great sons. I don’t think any of that happens without going through that scandal.”

After 25 years clean, Lowe explained, “Being in recovery has given me everything of value that I have in my life.

“It’s given me a beautiful family and an amazing career,” he added during his 2015 Spirit of Sobriety award speech. “I’m under no illusions where I would be without the gift of alcoholism and the chance to recover from it.” Luckily, Lowe has moved past his troubling struggles and seems to be enjoying life with Berkoff and their sons.

