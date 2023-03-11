Abimbola Osundairo Reveals Jussie Smollett Helped Him Land Acting Role On 'Empire' Prior To Shocking Hate Crime Hoax: 'He Seemed Very Personable'

Abimbola "Bola" Osundairo revealed how his friendship with Jussie Smollett helped boost his own acting career before his involvement in the Empire star's shocking staged hate crime that put him behind bars for several months.

In a sneak peek for Fox Nation's upcoming docuseries, Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax, Osundairo shared that he initially became pals with Smollett through friends.