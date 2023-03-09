Osundairo Brothers Boast They Were 'Believable White Supremacists' In Jussie Smollett Hoax Video: 'We Was In Character The Whole Time'

Brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo opened up on their roles in Jussie Smollett's shocking staged hate crime that sent the Empire actor to prison in Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming docuseries set to premiere on the FOX Nation next week, the pair joked they thought they were "believable white supremacists" in the footage.