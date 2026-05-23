The Most Viral Moments From the 2026 ACM Awards: From Keith Urban's 'Odd' Outfit to Ella Langley's Massive Awards Sweep and More
May 23 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Shania Twain Was the Queen of the Night
The 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards brought the industry's biggest stars back to Las Vegas, where Shania Twain took on hosting duties for the first time.
Before the 2026 ACM Awards officially took place on May 17, Twain turned heads when she stepped onto the red carpet in a shimmering strapless gown with a large black panther detail and cascading floor-length ribbons. She complemented the look with pendant earrings, a matching necklace and leather gloves.
The four-time ACM Awards winner also debuted bold new bangs and long auburn hair, elevating her glam.
Throughout the night, the "You're Still the One" songstress delivered one fashion moment after another, which made her one of the night's biggest standouts.
Keith Urban Took a Bold Fashion Risk
While many stars impressed with their red carpet looks at the 2026 ACM Awards, Keith Urban left fans scratching their heads after stepping out in a puzzling outfit.
The "Blue Ain't Your Color" crooner made an appearance wearing an oddly coordinated outfit, which included a navy T-shirt, baggy white pants and a gray blazer. He completed the look with black-and-white sneakers.
Social media users immediately blasted Urban over his chaotic mix of fashion choices.
"Keith Urban looks like he runs a bed and breakfast with his partner in Vermont," one X user said.
"An odd look for sure. Why he chooses this look is probably worth finding out," a second wrote, while a third added, "hahahahah whys [sic] he look like he owns a kiosk at the mall. love his 'I wanna be young' bracelet and 'kicks.'"
Ella Langley Dominated the 2026 ACM Awards
The 2026 ACM Awards was one of Ella Langley's best night!
The rising country star scooped five trophies out of her seven nominations, including Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Single of the Year for "Choosin' Texas."
"I'm trying to get to say something, but I can't," she began her acceptance speech for Female Artist of the Year. "Thank you [to] the women in this room."
She added, "Today I was having a strange day — I don't know what it is about awards. I walked right into Lainey [Wilson]'s room, and I just got emotional, and she hugged me, wrapped me up, and started praying for me. And then all of a sudden, here comes Miranda Lambert in her little pink hat. I would not be standing up here without just [the] encouragement of so many women. Kelsea [Ballerini], thank you so much for loving on me."
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Miranda Lambert Debuted Her New Song
Despite skipping the red carpet, Lambert enjoyed a major spotlight moment during the ceremony when she hit the stage to perform her new song, "Crisco."
Rocking a denim look, she serenaded the crowd with her first single under MCA.
"Baby, we've been cookin' with Crisco/ Ain't we mixin' country and disco/ Stir it around, give it a spin/ And it's a rhinestone world we're livin' in/ We're talkin' southern nights, We could be like islands in the stream, that's right/ Gettin' in that rhythm with the radio/ And away we go, Cookin' with that Crisco,” Lambert sang the chorus.
A Big Willie Nelson Tribute!
Twain and Shaboozey helped lead an emotional tribute honoring Willie Nelson, who turned 93 in April, at the 2026 ACM Awards. The "Born To Die" singer filmed a selfie video while the audience wished the country icon a happy birthday together.
Blake Shelton Delivered a Show-Stopping Finale
As the 2026 ACM Awards came to a close, Blake Shelton owned the stage with a performance of Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler" in honor of Don Schlitz, who died in April at the age of 73.
He belted out the hit track that got everyone in the arena singing along.