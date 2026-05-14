Lainey Wilson Is Married! Country Star Ties the Knot With Devlin 'Duck' Hodges in Gorgeous Tennessee Wedding
May 14 2026, Updated 1:46 p.m. ET
Lainey Wilson has officially said "I do!"
Sources exclusively confirmed to OK! on Thursday, May 14, that the "Heart Like a Truck" singer, 33, made it down the aisle over Mother's Day weekend to her partner of more than five years, Devlin "Duck" Hodges.
Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodge Tied the Knot Over Mother's Day Weekend
The couple, who were set up on a blind date in 2021, welcomed their loved ones to a stunning wedding at the Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tenn.
"Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave,” Wilson told a news outlet about the venue. "Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’ We dropped by, saw the venue, and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property."
Lainey Wilson Arrived by House-Drawn Carriage
They wanted their wedding to reflect their warmth as a couple while also feeling "really welcoming and comfortable" for their guests.
"We tried not to take ourselves too seriously. Being from Louisiana, I wanted to bring in a little bit of Cajun flair," Wilson told the outlet. "So naturally we hired a 12-piece jazz band called Rebirth and had a Cajun meal from the chefs at my bar, Bell Bottoms Up."
The Yellowstone star pulled out all the stops for her special day, arriving at the venue in a white horse-drawn carriage. The ceremony's location featured a small waterfall cascading behind the altar.
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Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges Had A-List Attendees at Wedding
"You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze," the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer recalled of her "dream ceremony."
Wilson and Hodges' guest list was star-studded, with attendees including Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley.
Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges 'Spared No Expense' in Wedding Planning
As OK! previously reported, Wilson and Hodges were reportedly "sparing no expense" when planning their lavish nuptials.
Wilson was seemingly more than ready to start wedding planning, revealing that she had a strong feeling when Hodges was going to pop the question.
"I had talked myself into thinking he was going to do it that day," Wilson said in an April 2025 interview. "I called my sister and was like, 'I think he’s going to propose to me today.' She was like, 'I’ve got to go.'"