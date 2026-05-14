Lainey Wilson Is Married! Country Star Ties the Knot With Devlin 'Duck' Hodges in Gorgeous Tennessee Wedding

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Lainey Wilson has officially said "I do!" Sources exclusively confirmed to OK! on Thursday, May 14, that the "Heart Like a Truck" singer, 33, made it down the aisle over Mother's Day weekend to her partner of more than five years, Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

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Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodge Tied the Knot Over Mother's Day Weekend

Source: MEGA Lainey WIlson and Devlin Hodge were set up on a blind date in 2021.

The couple, who were set up on a blind date in 2021, welcomed their loved ones to a stunning wedding at the Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tenn. "Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave,” Wilson told a news outlet about the venue. "Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’ We dropped by, saw the venue, and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property."

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Lainey Wilson Arrived by House-Drawn Carriage

Source: MEGA Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges' wedding featured a 12-piece jazz band.

They wanted their wedding to reflect their warmth as a couple while also feeling "really welcoming and comfortable" for their guests. "We tried not to take ourselves too seriously. Being from Louisiana, I wanted to bring in a little bit of Cajun flair," Wilson told the outlet. "So naturally we hired a 12-piece jazz band called Rebirth and had a Cajun meal from the chefs at my bar, Bell Bottoms Up." The Yellowstone star pulled out all the stops for her special day, arriving at the venue in a white horse-drawn carriage. The ceremony's location featured a small waterfall cascading behind the altar.

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Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges Had A-List Attendees at Wedding

Source: MEGA Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges' altar featured a small waterfall cascading behind it.

"You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze," the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer recalled of her "dream ceremony." Wilson and Hodges' guest list was star-studded, with attendees including Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley.

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges 'Spared No Expense' in Wedding Planning

Source: MEGA Lainey Wilson confessed she had a feeling when Devlin Hodges was going to propose to her.