or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > celeb weddings
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Lainey Wilson Is Married! Country Star Ties the Knot With Devlin 'Duck' Hodges in Gorgeous Tennessee Wedding

Photo of Lainey Wilson
Source: MEGA

Lainey Wilson has made it down the aisle! The singer got married to Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges in a Tennessee waterfall wedding after five years of dating.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 14 2026, Updated 1:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lainey Wilson has officially said "I do!"

Sources exclusively confirmed to OK! on Thursday, May 14, that the "Heart Like a Truck" singer, 33, made it down the aisle over Mother's Day weekend to her partner of more than five years, Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

Article continues below advertisement

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodge Tied the Knot Over Mother's Day Weekend

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Lainey WIlson and Devlin Hodge were set up on a blind date in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Lainey WIlson and Devlin Hodge were set up on a blind date in 2021.

The couple, who were set up on a blind date in 2021, welcomed their loved ones to a stunning wedding at the Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tenn.

"Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave,” Wilson told a news outlet about the venue. "Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’ We dropped by, saw the venue, and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property."

Article continues below advertisement

Lainey Wilson Arrived by House-Drawn Carriage

Photo of Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges' wedding featured a 12-piece jazz band.
Source: MEGA

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges' wedding featured a 12-piece jazz band.

They wanted their wedding to reflect their warmth as a couple while also feeling "really welcoming and comfortable" for their guests.

"We tried not to take ourselves too seriously. Being from Louisiana, I wanted to bring in a little bit of Cajun flair," Wilson told the outlet. "So naturally we hired a 12-piece jazz band called Rebirth and had a Cajun meal from the chefs at my bar, Bell Bottoms Up."

The Yellowstone star pulled out all the stops for her special day, arriving at the venue in a white horse-drawn carriage. The ceremony's location featured a small waterfall cascading behind the altar.

MORE ON:
celeb weddings

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges Had A-List Attendees at Wedding

Photo of Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges' altar featured a small waterfall cascading behind it.
Source: MEGA

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges' altar featured a small waterfall cascading behind it.

"You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze," the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer recalled of her "dream ceremony."

Wilson and Hodges' guest list was star-studded, with attendees including Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley.

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges 'Spared No Expense' in Wedding Planning

Photo of Lainey Wilson confessed that she had a feeling when Devlin Hodges was going to propose to her.
Source: MEGA

Lainey Wilson confessed she had a feeling when Devlin Hodges was going to propose to her.

As OK! previously reported, Wilson and Hodges were reportedly "sparing no expense" when planning their lavish nuptials.

Wilson was seemingly more than ready to start wedding planning, revealing that she had a strong feeling when Hodges was going to pop the question.

"I had talked myself into thinking he was going to do it that day," Wilson said in an April 2025 interview. "I called my sister and was like, 'I think he’s going to propose to me today.' She was like, 'I’ve got to go.'"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.