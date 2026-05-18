'Mid-Life Crisis': Keith Urban Trolled for 'Odd' Outfit at 2026 ACM Awards After Nicole Kidman Divorce — See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban raised eyebrows after making a questionable outfit choice at the 2026 American Country Music Awards. The musician, 58, was dragged for wearing mismatched items — a navy T-shirt, baggy white pants and a gray blazer — to the event on Sunday, May 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban mixed three different colors in a questionable ACM Awards outfit.

Urban accessorized with a silver chain bracelet and black-and-white sneakers while posing on the blue carpet. Fans roasted the star for his awards show ensemble. “Keith Urban looks like he runs a bed and breakfast with his partner in Vermont,” an X user quipped, while another teased, “hahahahah whys [sic] he look like he owns a kiosk at the mall. love his ‘I wanna be young’ bracelet and ‘kicks.’” A third expressed, “An odd look for sure. Why he chooses this look is probably worth finding out.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalized their divorce in January.

Others claimed Urban was dressed strangely because he no longer has the help of ex-wife Nicole Kidman’s team. “He lost Nicole’s stylist and I don’t think he cares,” an X user speculated. Another critiqued, “Typical old guy trying too hard mid-life crisis cheated on my wife outfit.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Did Keith Urban Cheat on Nicole Kidman?

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman separated in September 2025.

The online buzz about Urban’s fashion comes just over five months after he and Kidman, 58, finalized their divorce. The duo separated in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage. The award-winning artist was accused of cheating on his wife with guitarist Maggie Baugh. He notably changed the lyrics of his song “The Fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player,” in April 2025 as they played onstage together. A source divulged in October 2025: “Maggie has been on tour with Keith for the past year and they absolutely love working together. Keith is in awe of her talent – and he regularly jokes that someday soon he will be supporting her on tour, not the other way around!” However, the infidelity claims were never confirmed.

How Is Keith Urban Faring Post-Divorce?

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married for 19 years.