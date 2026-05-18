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'Mid-Life Crisis': Keith Urban Trolled for 'Odd' Outfit at 2026 ACM Awards After Nicole Kidman Divorce — See Photos

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban was roasted by social media users after he wore a mismatched look to the ACM Awards.

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May 18 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

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Keith Urban raised eyebrows after making a questionable outfit choice at the 2026 American Country Music Awards.

The musician, 58, was dragged for wearing mismatched items — a navy T-shirt, baggy white pants and a gray blazer — to the event on Sunday, May 17.

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Image of Keith Urban mixed three different colors in a questionable ACM Awards outfit.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban mixed three different colors in a questionable ACM Awards outfit.

Urban accessorized with a silver chain bracelet and black-and-white sneakers while posing on the blue carpet.

Fans roasted the star for his awards show ensemble.

“Keith Urban looks like he runs a bed and breakfast with his partner in Vermont,” an X user quipped, while another teased, “hahahahah whys [sic] he look like he owns a kiosk at the mall. love his ‘I wanna be young’ bracelet and ‘kicks.’”

A third expressed, “An odd look for sure. Why he chooses this look is probably worth finding out.”

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Image of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalized their divorce in January.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalized their divorce in January.

Others claimed Urban was dressed strangely because he no longer has the help of ex-wife Nicole Kidman’s team.

“He lost Nicole’s stylist and I don’t think he cares,” an X user speculated.

Another critiqued, “Typical old guy trying too hard mid-life crisis cheated on my wife outfit.”

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Did Keith Urban Cheat on Nicole Kidman?

Image of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman separated in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman separated in September 2025.

The online buzz about Urban’s fashion comes just over five months after he and Kidman, 58, finalized their divorce. The duo separated in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

The award-winning artist was accused of cheating on his wife with guitarist Maggie Baugh. He notably changed the lyrics of his song “The Fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player,” in April 2025 as they played onstage together.

A source divulged in October 2025: “Maggie has been on tour with Keith for the past year and they absolutely love working together. Keith is in awe of her talent – and he regularly jokes that someday soon he will be supporting her on tour, not the other way around!”

However, the infidelity claims were never confirmed.

How Is Keith Urban Faring Post-Divorce?

Image of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married for 19 years.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married for 19 years.

In February, an insider told OK! the singer was having a hard time moving forward post-split.

‘‘The emotional fallout has hit him far harder than he ever expected,” a source spilled. “What once felt like a necessary choice is now weighing heavily on him, and he's beginning to question whether walking away was the right call. With distance and time, the consequences of those decisions are settling in, and he's struggling to shake the feeling that he may have lost far more than he gained."

The insider added, "Being apart from his children has been the hardest part of all for Keith. He is having a really tough time coming to terms with the fact that the day-to-day family life he once had is no longer there, and that loss has hit him on a deeply emotional level.”

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