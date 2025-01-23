Actor Colin Egglesfield, 51, Reveals He Has Cancer for a Third Time in Heartbreaking Post: 'Scary Time'
Actor Colin Egglesfield revealed his cancer has returned in a lengthy and heartfelt note, which he posted to Instagram on January 20.
“'It’s not the hand that you’ve been dealt because you can’t change that. It’s how you play the cards that counts.'✨I found this quote from an interview I did when I was 25 and it has served me well throughout my life including recently. 💫The beginning to this year hasn’t been the easiest, but in the spirit of what I said in my interview, this is another opportunity to decide who I choose to be in the face of uncertainty and challenges in my most recent cancer diagnosis," the star, 51, began.
"Thankfully, we caught my prostate cancer early and after a year of doing a lot of research and talking to quite a few health care professionals, I elected to be proactive and have surgery. I’m so grateful for the amazing support and care I’ve received over the past few months from @cityofhopephx, Dr. Gellhaus and all the nurses, other doctors, and staff that have been instrumental in supporting me through this scary time. Hopefully this is a reminder to everyone that you’re not alone with whatever you’re facing and that it’s important to advocate for yourself and your health which includes checkups, seeking information and asking for help when you need it! 👊And thank you to everyone else who has supported me and extended your well wishes! I feel it and each day I’m getting healthier and stronger. I’m still a bit sore but I’m making progress and am determined to come back stronger and healthier than ever especially with the help of my s--- walker :). It all starts with a decision to commit to what you decide to be with whatever you’re facing," he continued.
Despite being uncertain about the future, the Melrose Place alum is doing his best to remain positive. "I decide to be RESILIENCE, FAITH, COURAGE, GRACE and INSPIRATION. What do you choose to be? I’m also honored to be leading @cityofhope and their @cityofhopecancerfighters program next month and to be able to support others on their cancer journey. Let’s go! You’re not alone! And fellas, be sure to get your PSA checked regularly. It saved my life! Thank you again for all your support! Xo 🫶," he concluded.
Of course, people took to the comments section to lift him up.
Chrishell Stause wrote, "Omg I’m so so sorry! It’s not fair! I know how tough you are but I am so sorry you have to keep proving that. I’m sending you SO much love," while Andrew Walker added, "You’re such an inspiration buddy. So happy you’re on the other side of this. Up up from here!! 💪."
One user wrote, "So glad you caught it early and are doing okay ❤️❤️❤️," while another said, "COLIN!! So glad you acted proactively!!! You know I am ALL ABOUT THAT! I hate you’ve had to deal with this but I see you healed and whole and better than ever my friend. ❤️❤️🙌🙌."