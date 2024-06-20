Kate Middleton Is 'Going Through the Same Set of Emotions and Worries' as Anyone With Cancer, Says Former Press Secretary
Though she may be a royal, Kate Middleton is dealing with her cancer diagnosis like anyone else would.
"She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife and going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be," Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, told People.
During this time, Kate, 42, seems to be focusing on her family, including husband Prince William and their three kids.
"The children won’t remember Mummy shaking hands or really care," royal historian Amanda Foreman said about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. "But they will recall Mummy making cakes [or when] she went off to the local shop and bought something or took them somewhere."
As OK! previously reported, Kate made her first public appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 15 alongside the other royals.
One day earlier, she confirmed she'd be attending despite undergoing treatment for the disease.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 14.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."
She then said it would be nice to celebrate the event with her loved ones. "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."
Despite Kate and King Charles' health crises, the duo are trying their best to deal with everything in the public eye.
"The monarchy is going through one of the most difficult sets of challenges," Anderson said. "But it just felt like a corner had been turned."