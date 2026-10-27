Adam Brody Says His Proposal to Leighton Meester Was 'Not as Romantic as It Should Have Been': 'She Deserved More'

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Adam Brody has some regrets about how he proposed to Leighton Meester. The star popped the question to the Gossip Girl actress in 2013, tying the knot just a few months later. During an appearance on "The Armchair Expert" podcast with his Nobody Wants This costars, they each discussed their proposals, with Brody confessing his was "not as romantic as it should have been."

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'It Was Very Pedestrian'

Source: MEGA Adam Brody proposed shortly after the pair started dating.

"I’ll spare the details. However, rest assured, it was not as romantic as it should have been," Brody admitted on the podcast. "The only thing romantic about it was the speed, meaning like, I proposed pretty quickly into our relationship. We got married fast, so I thought there was… but other than that, it was very pedestrian," he spilled.

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'She Deserved More'

Source: MEGA Adam Brody admitted that he 'kicks' himself over how he proposed.

"I’ve learned, the thing is, at the time [of the proposal], you’re like, 'Whatever,' but you’re going to tell this story for the rest of your life," he added. "So, my advice: Do it, not even just for the moment, but for the story that you’re gonna tell forever." "I do kick myself a little. She deserved more," Brody confessed. Podcast host Dax Shepard asked if it was fair to assume that Brody is allergic to pageantry, to which he replied, "Certainly." The pair, who have been married for 12 years, have two children together, a daughter, 11, and a son, 6.

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Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Met in Los Angeles

Source: MEGA Adam Brody and Leighton Meester were first introduced at a deli.

During a 2021 appearance on the "Unqualified" podcast, Brody recalled meeting Meester through their mutual friend, producer Josh Schwartz, who worked on both Gossip Girl and The O.C. "Josh Schwartz produced both shows and literally the first time we met, that whole cast was eating at Canter’s [Deli in Los Angeles] and I lived at Canter’s for like my entire 20s. And I was leaving, and he introduced all of us," he said. The actor continued, "I was seeing someone at the time [when we did the movie]. So, we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn’t get together about a year after that movie when I was single."

Leighton Meester on Marriage

Source: MEGA Leighton Meester confessed that 'getting along' is a huge part of their lasting marriage.