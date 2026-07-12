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Leighton Meester Shares the Key to Her 12-Year Marriage With Adam Brody

split photo of Leighton Meester & Adam Brody
Source: MEGA

Leighton Meester revealed the simple secret behind her 12-year marriage to Adam Brody.

July 12 2026, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

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Leighton Meester reveals the secret to her 12-year marriage with Adam Brody in an interview with People.

The couple, married since February 2014, has consistently garnered attention for their charming relationship.

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image of Leighton Meester shared the secret to her marriage to Adam Brody.
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Leighton Meester shared the secret to her marriage to Adam Brody.

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Meester and Brody met while filming The Oranges, and they made their romance public in February 2013. They became engaged later that year, in November, and welcomed two children into their family: a daughter named Arlo, born in 2015, and a son, whose name has not been disclosed, who joined the family in 2020.

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image of The couple has been married since 2014.
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The couple has been married since 2014.

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The actress, now 39, noted that the foundation of their marriage is rooted in genuine affection. “It's so funny, because the other night somebody asked me that, and I was like, 'I wish I had the answer,' [but] I think just liking each other, and getting along is a big part of it,” Meester explained.

Meester emphasized that, at its core, a successful marriage is about being able to say, “I really like this person.”

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image of The 'Gossip Girl' star said liking each other is key.
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The 'Gossip Girl' star said liking each other is key.

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Over the years, the couple has collaborated on various projects, including films like River Wild and Life Partners, as well as television series such as Nobody Wants This and Good Cop/Bad Cop. Their working relationship added depth to their bond, allowing them to experience life together in unique ways.

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image of The pair have two children together.
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The pair have two children together.

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Additionally, Meester highlighted the importance of understanding that both partners are imperfect. “I think being with another person and knowing that they're going to be imperfect and challenge you, and that you are far from perfect, is [important],” she stated. She added that it is crucial to remain open and willing to work on oneself.

In a previous interview, Brody expressed his admiration for Meester’s range as an actress. “I think she surprises me with how funny she is, and then, at the same time, can go as deep as anyone,” he remarked.

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