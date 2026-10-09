Bikini-Clad Leighton Meester Shares Sweet Photos From Vacation With Husband Adam Brody

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Leighton Meester is giving fans a peek at her Italian getaway with husband Adam Brody. The Gossip Girl alum shared a carousel of photos and videos from their travels through Sardinia and Venice on Instagram on Thursday, October 8.

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Source: @ITSMELEIGHTON/INSTAGRAM Leighton Meester shared photos and videos from her Italian vacation with husband Adam Brody.

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In the first photo, Meester smiled aboard a boat while wearing a pink bikini, a green baseball cap and oversized black sunglasses. She also posted a video of herself jumping into the water from a dock, making the most of the sunny Italian scenery. “Ciao 👋🏻,” she captioned the post, which featured scenic views, boat rides and snapshots from their trip.

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Meester and Brody Get Sweet Reactions From Fans

Source: @ITSMELEIGHTON/INSTAGRAM Fans reacted enthusiastically to the couple's getaway.

Along with her beachside photos, Meester shared a more dressed-up look in a brown polka-dot dress and black cardigan. Another photo showed her posing alongside Brody as the couple explored the streets together. Fans quickly showed their love for the vacation photo dump, with one commenter writing “perfecto” and another leaving three red heart emojis. One fan even brought up the couple's iconic teen drama characters, Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen, played by Meester on Gossip Girl and Brody on The O.C., respectively. “Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen make my teen heart explode,” a fan gushed. Meester, 40, and Brody, 46, have been married since February 2014 and share two children. Although both actors have spent years in the spotlight, they tend to keep their family life out of the public eye, sharing occasional glimpses of their relationship with fans.

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Meester Shared the Secret to Her Marriage

Source: @ITSMELEIGHTON/INSTAGRAM The pair have been married since February 2014 and share two children.

Earlier this year, Meester opened up about what has helped her and Brody maintain their relationship over the years. In a January interview with People, the actress admitted that there isn't one simple solution. “It's so funny, because the other night somebody asked me that, and I was like, 'I wish I had the answer,' [but] I think just liking each other, and getting along is a big part of it,” Meester explained. "It is sort of at a base level what it's about. Just being like, 'I really like this person,'" she added. For Meester, a strong marriage also means accepting that neither partner is perfect and being willing to grow together. "I think being with another person and knowing that they're going to be imperfect and challenge you, and that you are far from perfect, is [important]," she explained, adding that it is also key "to always be open and willing to work on yourself."

Brody Praised Meester's Acting Skills

Source: @ITSMELEIGHTON/INSTAGRAM Adam Brody has praised Leighton Meester's ability to balance comedy with emotionally deep performances.