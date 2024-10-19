Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's Relationship Timeline: How They Met, When They Got Married and More

While appearing on Anna Faris' "Unqualified" podcast in March 2021, Adam Brody revealed he met Leighton Meester for the first time when Gossip Girl producer Josh Schwartz introduced him and the whole cast while at Canter's Deli in Los Angeles, Calif.

"I was seeing someone at the time [when we did the movie]. So, we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn't get together about a year after that movie when I was single," said the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star.

He continued, "But I had no idea whether she was a good person or not. And, in fact, kind of assumed she probably wasn't for like the first handful of years that I didn't know her, just because, I don't know, Gossip Girl. Not that I tagged all actresses with that or anything — I didn't. And I like to date actors. I never believe that stigma."