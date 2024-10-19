Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's Relationship Timeline: How They Met, When They Got Married and More
2007: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Met
While appearing on Anna Faris' "Unqualified" podcast in March 2021, Adam Brody revealed he met Leighton Meester for the first time when Gossip Girl producer Josh Schwartz introduced him and the whole cast while at Canter's Deli in Los Angeles, Calif.
"I was seeing someone at the time [when we did the movie]. So, we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn't get together about a year after that movie when I was single," said the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star.
He continued, "But I had no idea whether she was a good person or not. And, in fact, kind of assumed she probably wasn't for like the first handful of years that I didn't know her, just because, I don't know, Gossip Girl. Not that I tagged all actresses with that or anything — I didn't. And I like to date actors. I never believe that stigma."
2011: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Reconnected
Brody and Meester crossed paths again when they worked together on the set of The Oranges in 2011.
February 2013: They Started Dating
A source told Us Weekly that Brody and Meester had been "hanging out" for weeks following their respective splits from their previous partners.
June 2013: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Made Their First Public Appearance Together
Brody and Meester confirmed their relationship when they made their first public appearance at the June 2013 premiere of Brody's film, Some.
November 2013: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Got Engaged
A few months after they struck up a romance, the In the Land of Women actor popped the question to his muse — though they kept the milestone private.
February 2014: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Tied the Knot
Brody and Meester exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Northern California.
"She's very happy. She has a lovely ring. She likes [it] a lot," a source told People about the nuptials.
June 2014: They Made Their Red Carpet Debut
After keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, Brody and Meester finally walked the red carpet together for the first time at the 2014 Tony Awards.
August 2015: They Welcomed Their First Child Together
On August 4, 2015, Adam and Leighton's first child, Arlo Day, was born.
Explaining why she chose not to talk about their child often, the Monte Carlo actress told Refinery29, "I am very proud of that area of my life. But I'm also really proud of ... the work I do. I think the perception is: You're an ingenue, or you're an icon, or you're a mom. There's no in between."
August 2019: Adam Brody Spoke About Their Private Relationship
Speaking with GQ, Adam shed light on their choice to keep their relationship private.
"She's more inherently private than I am," he said of Leighton. "I don't seek publicity, but if I'm sitting next to you on the subway, I'll tell you everything about me. We're homebodies. We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could and don't seek out promotion in that way."
The Seeking a Friend for the End of the World star continued, "I'm not s------- on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."
September 2020: Their Second Child Was Born
In September 2020, Adam appeared on Twitch show The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular during which he confirmed that he and Leighton welcomed their second child.
"I have a new — yeah, since last I played I have a new kid," the proud parent said. "I have a boy and he's a dream, he's a dream boy."
2023: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Constantly Gushed About Each Other
Although Adam and Leighton have maintained a private relationship over the years, they couldn't help but gush about each other from time to time.
During an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in March 2023, the Shazam! actor said they got married "very fast" after they started dating because tying the knot with Leighton "was an easy decision." The following month, Adam admitted he was instantly smitten when he saw Leighton for the first time.
Meanwhile, Leighton said they were lucky to have each other.
"We give each other a lot of respect and time and attention and focus. Like, really put our time and energy into [our] relationship," she told E! News.
March 2024: A Source Spoke About Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's Married Life
"They really live their lives like a normal couple," an insider told Us Weekly, adding, "They love being able to stick up for the other and are happier and more comfortable when they're both on set."
September 2024: Adam Brody Revealed How He and His Wife Help Each Other With Work
During an interview on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Adam revealed he and Leighton help each other with work by "running through each other."
"We are each other's managers, and we also have the same two agents... We are in each other's s--- in that way, and we even did a movie together a couple of years ago," said the Lovelace star.
Adam also praised Leighton for being "charmingly aloof to the business" and having "that outsider quality" as an artist.