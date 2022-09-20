Did Adam Levine Cheat On Wife Behati Prinsloo? Instagram Model Sumner Stroh Claims She Had Year-Long Affair With The Singer

This love may soon go south. Just a few weeks after Behati Prinsloo debuted her growing baby bump to reveal she and Adam Levine were expecting their third child, Instagram model Sumner Stroh has come out to claim that she had a year-long affair with The Voice alum.

On Monday, September 19, the brunette beauty posted a TikTok revealing details of their alleged tryst, captioning the video, "Embarrassed I was involved [with] a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect."