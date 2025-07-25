Adam Sandler Cheers on Jennifer Aniston's New Love With Jim Curtis: 'I'm Happy for Her!'
Adam Sandler is thrilled for his longtime friend Jennifer Aniston and her new romance with Jim Curtis.
At the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 on Monday, July 21, Sandler, 58, expressed his support for Aniston, 56, who is enjoying her summer with a "new love in her life."
"Come on, whatever is going on with Aniston, I'm happy for her," he told Access Hollywood on the red carpet in New York City. "She's just a solid human being, anything she's doing. But I'm always wishing the best because I love her."
Sandler and Aniston have shared a bond for decades, starring in three films together: Just Go With It, Murder Mystery, and Murder Mystery 2.
Days earlier, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Aniston is dating hypnotist Jim Curtis, 49, as she radiates love and positivity this summer. Aniston offered a hint of her romantic state on her Instagram Story on July 14, sharing a cryptic quote about love.
Sandler's encouraging words came after Aniston was spotted vacationing with Curtis in Mallorca, Spain. Photos obtained by Daily Mail show Curtis affectionately caressing Aniston's hair and holding her hand while mingling with her famous friends during their trip.
Shortly after their vacation, Us Weekly confirmed the couple's relationship. "They've been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in L.A.," an insider shared. "It's very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They're a good match."
According to the source, Aniston and Curtis started as friends before taking their relationship to the next level, keeping things "super private." Curtis, a wellness coach and hypnotist, expressed his gratitude in a newsletter after returning from his getaway.
"I am back from vacation and what an experience!" he wrote on July 14, per Page Six. "When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis."
Curtis frequently shares wisdom about love, relationships, and breakups on his Instagram, which boasts over half a million followers, and Aniston seems to appreciate his perspectives.
"She loves his perspective and insight," a source revealed. "Jen has always been spiritual, but he has opened her eyes more and is very knowledgeable, which is something she adores."
The Friends star actively supports Curtis' work on social media, "liking" his videos that encourage positive affirmations.
In one clip, he prompts viewers to "repeat after me," saying, "I trust that love can be kind, consistent and true. It's safe for me to be seen, loved and chosen. I release the pain of the past."
Additionally, Aniston shared a photo of Curtis' upcoming book, Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness, on her Instagram in May.