Jennifer Aniston Admits Pal Adam Sandler Always Critiques The Men She Dates: ‘What Are You Doing?'
Adam Sandler is not shy about telling Jennifer Aniston exactly what he thinks of her love life.
During the Friends alum's Tuesday, March 21, appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Aniston opened up about how the Big Daddy star tends to critique the men she dates.
While Jimmy Fallon asked the Hollywood icon if she and her longtime pal ever give each other advice, Aniston stated, “No!"
“If I get anything from him it’s, ‘What are you doing?!’ — usually based on someone I’m dating," the 54-year-old quipped of their friendship.
"I very much love to take care of him,” she continued with a laugh. “He’s so concerned about taking care of everyone else, which he really does. But he doesn’t take care of himself. I’m sorry to call you out on national television, Adam — but you have to know this. We have fun together."
Aniston has been in her fair share of famous relationships, from marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux to romances with John Mayer and Paul Rudd. However, the Murder Mystery star has recently kept the focus on herself and cut out past dynamics with her exes that didn't work for her.
“Jen has found peace,” an insider spilled about Aniston putting up boundaries. “Getting rid of her toxic exes has definitely helped her find her happy place.”
“Jen is such a yes-girl that even after she and Justin broke up, she was still his biggest cheerleader,” the source went on to explain of her last husband whom she divorced in 2017 after less than three years of marriage. “She was always calling him to check in.”
“Jen wants people to like her — and they do,” shared the source, “but she has a habit of putting other people’s happiness before her own.”
Despite enjoying her solo journey, Aniston has not given up on love. “Folks in her circle are always suggesting people Jen should meet, and lately, she’s actually agreed to a number of setups,” the insider dished.
"She’s already had a few fun flings. So far, nothing has really worked,” noted the source, “but it’s a great sign that she’s willing to give it a shot.”