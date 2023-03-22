Jennifer Aniston Admits Pal Adam Sandler Always Critiques The Men She Dates: ‘What Are You Doing?'

"I very much love to take care of him,” she continued with a laugh. “He’s so concerned about taking care of everyone else, which he really does. But he doesn’t take care of himself. I’m sorry to call you out on national television, Adam — but you have to know this. We have fun together."

Aniston has been in her fair share of famous relationships, from marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux to romances with John Mayer and Paul Rudd. However, the Murder Mystery star has recently kept the focus on herself and cut out past dynamics with her exes that didn't work for her.