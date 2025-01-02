Addison Rae Almost Bares Her Butt in Risqué Outfit as She Rings in the New Year: Photos
Addison Rae is bringing the heat to 2025!
On Wednesday, January 1, the pop star, 24, almost revealed her backside while posing with a horse on social media.
In the image, the “Aquamarine” singer wore a red bikini top and navy bottoms as she leaned up against a fence with the large animal. The blonde beauty also donned a long white skirt, which she pulled down to nearly expose her bum, and a white long-sleeve shirt, which she scrunched up to display her back.
In addition to the revealing photo with the horse, Rae stunned in another still from the beach, where she bared her stomach in a white skirt and black flowy crop top.
“Magical meaningful life.. can’t wait to meet 2025 🌀🌀🌀🌀💓💓💓💓💓🦚🦚🍀🍀🍀,” the TikTok creator penned alongside the upload.
“Cannot wait to see what 2025 brings!!💓🍀,” one person wrote to her in the comments section, while another added, “Oh Addison, the pop star u are.”
“Album this year hopefully, WE ARE WAITING,” another user urged, as a fourth echoed, “Let’s go with another year of fire outfits & songs.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Rae has given her 34 million followers a glimpse of her figure.
On December 2, 2024, the “Diet Pepsi” artist shared a jaw-dropping image exposing her butt crack.
"Naughty n nice," Rae said alongside the steamy snap with friend and fellow dancer Lexee Smith.
The actress donned a satin corset and low-rise navy pants as she posed with Smith, who donned a matching red corset and gray shorts.
Additionally, Rae shared a bare-faced selfie where she sported a Hello Kitty pimple patch, thick-rimmed black glasses and a red beaded necklace. The star looked up at the camera and stuck her tongue out seductively.
Rae has had an amazing 2024, as she jumpstarted her pop music career by releasing her hit singles “Aquamarine” and “Diet Pepsi.” Since stepping into the music scene, some fans began to compare the He's All That lead to Britney Spears.
When asked about being called the next generation’s version of the “Toxic” singer, Rae disagreed.
"I don't even think it's right to compare me to her at all," she said while discussing the possibility of portraying Spears in a biopic. "I think she really, really created something that is untouchable and so in its own lane that nobody will ever truly be able to replicate what she did for music and even the entertainment industry, I feel."
"I support anything and everything that Britney Spears ever wants to do in her life and career, and I think she'll have the best opinion on who she thinks that should be. That's what I'm gonna lean on," she added during the iHeart Radio interview.