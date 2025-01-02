Addison Rae Almost Bares Her Butt in Risqué Outfit as She Rings in the New Year: Photos

In the image, the “Aquamarine” singer wore a red bikini top and navy bottoms as she leaned up against a fence with the large animal. The blonde beauty also donned a long white skirt, which she pulled down to nearly expose her bum, and a white long-sleeve shirt, which she scrunched up to display her back.

In addition to the revealing photo with the horse, Rae stunned in another still from the beach, where she bared her stomach in a white skirt and black flowy crop top.