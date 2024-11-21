Addison Rae Doesn't Want to Portray Britney Spears in Biopic Because She Believes No One 'Deserves to Play' the Pop Music 'Icon'

"I cannot talk much about the Britney story other than I have been a Britney fan for many years. I saw her when she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. I’ve gone to many of her shows, and she’s always been someone I’ve looked up to," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late ’90s, and she has a story that deserves to be told properly," Chu noted. "There’s a lot about us in it. We haven’t written the script yet, we haven’t hired a writer yet. But in this initial conception, I think it’s a lot about how we treat people, young people, stars that we think we own, women, mothers. There’s a lot of things in there that I would love to explore."