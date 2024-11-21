Addison Rae Doesn't Want to Portray Britney Spears in Biopic Because She Believes No One 'Deserves to Play' the Pop Music 'Icon'
Getting the chance to portray Britney Spears in the upcoming movie adaption of her memoir, The Woman in Me, would undoubtedly change someone's life, but Addison Rae isn't even interested in auditioning for the role.
The TikTok star gave her opinions on the gig during a recent interview with iHeartRadio.
"I honestly don’t think anyone deserves to play her. She’s such an enigma and such an icon," Rae, 24, insisted of the "Toxic" vocalist, 42. "I don’t even think it’s right to compare me to her at all."
The He's All That actress went on to praise the mother-of-two, sharing, "I think she really, really created something that is untouchable and so in its own lane that nobody will ever truly be able to replicate what she did for music, and even the entertainment industry I feel."
"I support anything and everything that Britney Spears ever wants to do in her life and career," the "Diet Pepsi" singer added. "And I think she’ll have the best opinion on who she thinks that should be."
Spears revealed in August that she would be involved in the project, tweeting, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned."
It was then announced that Wicked's Jon M. Chu was set to direct, but in a recent interview, he stayed tight-lipped about the highly anticipated flick.
"I cannot talk much about the Britney story other than I have been a Britney fan for many years. I saw her when she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. I’ve gone to many of her shows, and she’s always been someone I’ve looked up to," he told The Hollywood Reporter.
"She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late ’90s, and she has a story that deserves to be told properly," Chu noted. "There’s a lot about us in it. We haven’t written the script yet, we haven’t hired a writer yet. But in this initial conception, I think it’s a lot about how we treat people, young people, stars that we think we own, women, mothers. There’s a lot of things in there that I would love to explore."
Spears' book, which released in October 2023, became an instant bestseller, having sold around 3 million copies worldwide.
The tome covers the "Lucky" crooner's romance with Justin Timberlake, her days on The Mickey Mouse Club, the struggles she faced while under her dad's conservatorship, motherhood, music and much more.
"This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it," she told a publication last year. "Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook."
Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, 44, read the majority of the audiobook instead.